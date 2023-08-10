China Strongly Opposes US President Biden’s Executive Order Restricting Investment in China: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on US President Joe Biden’s Signing of the Executive Order Restricting Investment in China

2023-08-10 10:20

In a move that has further escalated tensions between the United States and China, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on August 10 restricting investment in China‘s semiconductor and microelectronics, quantum information technology, and artificial intelligence fields. The Chinese government has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this decision and has lodged stern representations with the US side.

The Chinese government sees the US’s insistence on introducing investment restrictions as a blatant attempt to deprive China of its right to development and safeguard its own hegemony and self-interest. Under the disguise of national security, the United States is engaging in economic coercion and technological bullying. This move not only violates the principles of market economy and fair competition but also disrupts the international economic and trade order, as well as the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain. The interests of China, the United States, and the global business community are all at stake.

China is urging the US to fulfill President Biden’s promise of unintentional “decoupling” with China and to stop politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing economic, trade, and technological issues. The Chinese government demands the immediate revocation of erroneous decisions and the removal of investment restrictions in order to create a favorable environment for China-US economic and trade cooperation. China is closely monitoring the situation and is determined to safeguard its own rights and interests.

This latest development adds to the growing tensions between the world‘s two largest economies. The relationship between China and the US has been strained for some time due to issues related to trade, technology, and human rights. Both countries have imposed tariffs on each other’s goods, and there have been various disputes over intellectual property rights and market access. The latest executive order will undoubtedly exacerbate these existing tensions and may lead to further retaliatory measures from China.

The international community will be closely watching the implications of this executive order and how it shapes the future of China-US relations. As two global economic powerhouses, the actions taken by both countries can have far-reaching consequences not only for bilateral trade but also for the overall stability of the global economy. It remains to be seen how the United States and China will navigate these challenging times and whether they can find common ground to resolve their differences.

