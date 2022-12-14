1 hour ago

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The itinerary code requires everyone who travels to report detailed whereabouts to the Chinese government.

China has further relaxed the prevention and control measures of the new crown epidemic. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), it offlined its most important epidemic monitoring tool, the travel code, while the health code is still reserved.

Since the start of the new crown epidemic, the Chinese authorities have been using travel codes and health codes to monitor and track infected people and close contacts. Although the spread of the epidemic has been controlled to a certain extent, many people are also concerned about the collection of personal information.

The stroke code controversy

On Monday (December 12), the official account of the communication itinerary card announced that the service of the communication itinerary card will be offline at 00:00 on Tuesday (13th), and its SMS, webpage, WeChat applet, Alipay applet, APP and other inquiry channels will be synchronized offline.

Communication big data itinerary card, also known as “itinerary code”, is an itinerary inquiry service launched by the Chinese authorities in February 2020. Over the past two years, travelers, including inbound passengers, who have traveled across regions in cities in mainland China have basically been asked to provide an itinerary code to prove whether they have been to a place where the outbreak occurred in the last 14 days. The local government will decide whether to impose mandatory quarantine on the relevant personnel based on the results displayed by the itinerary code.

The user opens the WeChat mini-program “Communication Big Data Travel Card”, fills in the mobile phone number and the verification code to check the information of the places visited in the past 14 days, and the displayed information can at least be accurate to the prefecture-level city. See also Nazi crimes committed in Friuli, 78 years after the civil action against Germany

In the past three years, the Chinese government has been relying on tools such as travel codes and health codes to obtain citizens’ personal information, control the flow of people, and achieve the purpose of controlling the epidemic.

There are also Chinese cities that use “space-time companionship” similar to the travel code to identify close contacts. This measure will use mobile phone signals to find people near the confirmed person and implement isolation, with an accuracy of tens of meters. Since its scientific nature was widely questioned, some Chinese cities later explicitly abolished the implementation.

The cancellation of the itinerary code seems to be another move by China to change the policy of clearing the new crown. Last week, China released the “New Ten Measures” measures, moving towards the direction of gradual opening up. The measures include reducing the scope of nucleic acid testing, and no longer requiring negative nucleic acid certificates and health codes for people from different regions.

On Chinese social media, some people expressed their nostalgia for the trip code, but more people celebrated that the trip code will go into history.

image source,Getty Images

Weibo netizens “Little Lion K1 and Erhuzi K2” said: “I no longer need to check the itinerary code, but I still miss it.”

But more people are celebrating the deprecation of the itinerary code.

“I am very happy because I am a victim of travel codes. We are happy to see all kinds of codes disappear, because we are going home for the Spring Festival, we need work, we need a normal life, and we need to exchange emotions and thoughts. We will also Do all kinds of protection and protect yourself and your family, because we don’t want to “catch a cold”, we don’t want to go to fever clinics, and we don’t want to delay making money. If we persist for a few more months, the summer of 2023 should be an unrestrained, enthusiastic and free In this summer, everyone must hold on!” Weibo financial blogger “Jin Lun” said. See also Bioparco Noè is looking for volunteers and food to keep animals

Taiwanese artist Huang An expressed that he didn’t understand why some people would miss the itinerary code: “It’s time to say goodbye to the itinerary code, but there are still fans who miss it, saying what happened to the past three years, saying everything, you miss it so much, you I can use it, the country is going to be abolished, this is reality. I have been lame for a long time, and I start to miss the crutches? ​”

How long can the health code be stored?

When the itinerary code entered history, some people were concerned about whether the health code that was often used together with the itinerary code would also disappear from social life.

At present, many regions no longer check the health code. For example, Shanghai announced that starting from December 13, all stations of Shanghai Rail Transit will no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates and health codes.

However, no province or city has announced the deactivation of the health code. The WeChat public account “Shanghai Rumor Repelling Platform,” owned by the Liberation Daily, said on Tuesday that the health code had not been revoked.

A Weibo netizen “observes his heart and purifies his mind” said: “It has been released, and the health code is meaningless.”

image source,Getty Images

Song Hualin, dean of Nankai University Law School, said that the health code should also gradually withdraw from the stage of history.

Chinese media Red Star News quoted Song Hualin as saying that the health code stores a large amount of personal information, which poses a great threat to people’s property rights and privacy rights. See also Treviso, the lion of Porta San Tomaso cleaned up after the vandalism

Health Code Stability Maintenance Event

China‘s use of communication tools to collect personal information has long worried the public. After the travel code ceased to operate, China‘s three major telecom operators successively stated that they would delete user travel data to ensure the security of personal information.

In June this year, a number of rural banks in Henan were unable to provide withdrawal services due to a financial crisis, involving tens of billions of bank deposits. Some depositors wanted to go to Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, to defend their rights. However, many depositors said that their nucleic acid tests were negative, but their health codes were suddenly assigned a “red code” (risk personnel), and they were unable to move around freely.

This sparked controversy on the Internet in China, with angry people questioning the use of epidemic prevention and control measures to maintain stability.

concerns about opening up

Reuters reported that although China is gradually loosening control, some analysts believe that this wave of infections will cause staff shortages and make consumers cautious, and Chinese companies will be in trouble in the next few weeks.

image source,Getty Images

Analysts said the drop in reported new cases likely reflected a reduction in testing requirements rather than actual local infections.

Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Securities, said: “The rapid surge of infections in big cities may just be the beginning of a large wave of new crown infections.”