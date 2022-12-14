Home News China suspends itinerary codes, health codes and other measures to control epidemics under scrutiny – BBC News 中文
China suspends itinerary codes, health codes and other measures to control epidemics under scrutiny – BBC News 中文

China suspends itinerary codes, health codes and other measures to control epidemics under scrutiny – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

The itinerary code requires everyone who travels to report detailed whereabouts to the Chinese government.

China has further relaxed the prevention and control measures of the new crown epidemic. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), it offlined its most important epidemic monitoring tool, the travel code, while the health code is still reserved.

Since the start of the new crown epidemic, the Chinese authorities have been using travel codes and health codes to monitor and track infected people and close contacts. Although the spread of the epidemic has been controlled to a certain extent, many people are also concerned about the collection of personal information.

The stroke code controversy

On Monday (December 12), the official account of the communication itinerary card announced that the service of the communication itinerary card will be offline at 00:00 on Tuesday (13th), and its SMS, webpage, WeChat applet, Alipay applet, APP and other inquiry channels will be synchronized offline.

Communication big data itinerary card, also known as “itinerary code”, is an itinerary inquiry service launched by the Chinese authorities in February 2020. Over the past two years, travelers, including inbound passengers, who have traveled across regions in cities in mainland China have basically been asked to provide an itinerary code to prove whether they have been to a place where the outbreak occurred in the last 14 days. The local government will decide whether to impose mandatory quarantine on the relevant personnel based on the results displayed by the itinerary code.

