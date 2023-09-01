China to Expand Enrollment in High-Quality High Schools, Addressing Concerns about “Diversion of General Jobs”

China is set to expand the enrollment scale of high-quality high schools in an orderly manner in an effort to alleviate concerns about the “diversion of general jobs.” This move comes as part of the “Action on the Implementation of Basic Education Expansion and Quality Improvement in the New Era,” jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and three other departments.

Tian Zuyin, the director of the Department of Basic Education at the Ministry of Education, announced this development at a press conference on Wednesday (August 30). According to Zuyin, the “Action to Expand Quality and Quality Improvement” aims to deepen the reform of the supply side of basic education and expand the access to high-quality educational resources. The goal is to expedite the construction of a high-quality basic education system that offers excellent education and addresses the concerns of students and parents. This will help bridge the gap between the scarcity of high-quality educational resources and the public’s aspiration for quality education, thus enhancing their sense of education, happiness, and security.

As part of the initiative, Zuyin highlighted the need to address the insufficient development of ordinary high schools, particularly in certain counties, which has caused anxiety among the general public. To tackle this issue, the “Action to Expand Quality and Improve Quality” proposes the implementation of connotation construction for ordinary high schools. This will involve increased investment, building new and improved schools with higher standards, and expanding the number of high-quality ordinary high schools. The plan also aims to enhance the supply of degrees, innovate the school-running mechanism, and expand the availability of high-quality education resources through various approaches such as group-run schooling, “group-style” assistance, ministerial colleges, provincial colleges, and university trusteeship to county middle schools.

Furthermore, the initiative proposes supporting a group of regions and schools with strong foundations to launch characteristic school-running pilot projects. These projects will actively promote the integration of vocational and general education, thereby developing comprehensive high schools. Additionally, the plan emphasizes increasing enrollment plans in an orderly manner and tapping into the potential of existing high-quality ordinary high school buildings. By aligning the enrollment plan with the actual needs and optimizing the arrangement, the aim is to expand the enrollment scale of high-quality ordinary high schools.

This move by the Chinese government is a step towards addressing concerns about the “diversion of general jobs” and ensuring that students have access to high-quality education opportunities. By expanding the enrollment scale of high-quality high schools, China is taking a proactive stance in improving its education system and prioritizing the needs of its citizens.

