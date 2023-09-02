China to Enforce Foreign State Immunity Law in Hong Kong and Macau starting January 2022

China will be implementing a new foreign state immunity law starting in January next year. This law will be applicable to both Hong Kong and Macau, according to China Press.

The implementation of this law aims to protect foreign states from being subject to legal actions in Chinese courts. It will grant foreign states immunity from jurisdiction and execution in cases related to their sovereign acts, providing them with legal protection.

The new law will be significant for Hong Kong and Macau, as it will align them with China‘s legal system and strengthen their role as special administrative regions. This move demonstrates China‘s commitment to preserving the “one country, two systems” principle.

According to reports, the new law will focus on areas such as diplomatic immunity, sovereign immunity, jurisdiction, and enforcement. It will outline the specific circumstances under which foreign states can claim immunity, and the procedures involved in asserting such claims.

It is anticipated that this law will help facilitate better cooperation and communication between China and other countries. By ensuring that foreign states are immune from legal actions, it will provide a more stable and predictable legal environment for international interactions.

In recent years, there have been instances where foreign states faced legal challenges in Chinese courts. The implementation of this law will help mitigate such situations and prevent any potential diplomatic tensions that could arise.

This move also highlights China‘s commitment to upholding international law and maintaining a fair and impartial legal system. It shows their dedication to providing equal treatment and protection to both domestic and foreign parties involved in legal disputes.

The announcement of this new law has been well-received by legal experts and scholars, who believe it will contribute to the development of China‘s legal system and enhance international cooperation.

With the implementation of the foreign state immunity law, China aims to foster a more inclusive and harmonious global legal landscape. It is a significant step towards further integrating Hong Kong and Macau into the Chinese legal framework and promoting international legal collaboration.

