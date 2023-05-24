China to implement garbage sorting in all cities by 2025

China plans to implement garbage sorting in more than 90 percent of residential communities in cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of this year, and then increase the coverage rate to 100 percent by the end of 2025. .

Ni Hong, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, told a recent meeting in Qingdao, in eastern China‘s Shandong province, that garbage sorting is one of the portfolio’s priorities this year.

More efforts should be made to improve related laws, build household waste management platforms with information technology and strengthen garbage incineration capacity, Ni added.

Currently, garbage sorting is being carried out in 297 Chinese cities with an average coverage rate of 82.5 percent in residential communities. The daily waste disposal capacity already reaches 530,000 tons, of which 77.6 percent was achieved through incineration.

Starting this year, China will hold an annual garbage sorting advertising week during the fourth week of May. This time the event will take place from the 22nd to the 28th of this month.