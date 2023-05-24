Home » China to implement garbage sorting in all cities by 2025
News

China to implement garbage sorting in all cities by 2025

by admin
China to implement garbage sorting in all cities by 2025

China plans to implement garbage sorting in more than 90 percent of residential communities in cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of this year, and then increase the coverage rate to 100 percent by the end of 2025. .

Ni Hong, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, told a recent meeting in Qingdao, in eastern China‘s Shandong province, that garbage sorting is one of the portfolio’s priorities this year.

More efforts should be made to improve related laws, build household waste management platforms with information technology and strengthen garbage incineration capacity, Ni added.

Currently, garbage sorting is being carried out in 297 Chinese cities with an average coverage rate of 82.5 percent in residential communities. The daily waste disposal capacity already reaches 530,000 tons, of which 77.6 percent was achieved through incineration.

Starting this year, China will hold an annual garbage sorting advertising week during the fourth week of May. This time the event will take place from the 22nd to the 28th of this month.

See also  [Weinan]Deeply dig risk points and guard the input gate_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

You may also like

Krajniak proposed an earlier date for submitting the...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 26,...

US stocks fall on default fears, debt ceiling...

ARENA and the FMLN deny the coalition for...

Attorney General suspended Alex Flórez for eight months

The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s...

Government attempts to court foreign sovereign wealth funds...

Deputy Manuel Mejía will be a candidate for...

Emilia-Romagna coordinates the EU project AD-ASTRA — Enterprises

They reveal the images that captured Dani Alves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy