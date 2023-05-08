China urges US to stop using cyber weapons for espionage and cyber attacks

The spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on a report, in which US Intelligence was accused of being behind a wave of cyberattacks against several countries, including the Asian giant.

The US has to “stop using cyber weapons to carry out espionage and cyber attacks around the world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday. She commented on a report by the Asian giant’s cyber authorities, published the same day, in which the CIA was accused of being behind a wave of cyberattacks against various countries, including China, as well as carrying out so-called ‘revolutions of color’.

“The international community needs to remain on high alert against these steps. The large number of real cases in China and other countries, revealed by the report, is further evidence of the CIA’s cyber-attack activities around the world for years,” Mao noted.

He added that Washington must take this seriously, and react to the concerns of the international community on this issue.