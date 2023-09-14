Home » China-Venezuela Relations Upgraded to All-Weather Strategic Partnership: Zhao Leji Meets with President Maduro
News

China-Venezuela Relations Upgraded to All-Weather Strategic Partnership: Zhao Leji Meets with President Maduro

China-Venezuela Relations Upgraded to All-Weather Strategic Partnership,” Announces Zhao Leji

Beijing, September 14th – In a meeting held in Beijing on the 14th, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, met with Venezuelan President Maduro to discuss the strengthening of China-Venezuela relations.

During the meeting, Zhao Leji expressed his confidence in the longstanding friendship between China and Venezuela, stating that the bilateral relations have withstood the test of changing international circumstances for over half a century. In a significant development, President Xi Jinping and President Maduro jointly announced the elevation of China-Venezuela relations to an all-weather strategic partnership, reflecting the high level of strategic cooperation between the two countries. This partnership not only meets the common expectations of the two peoples but also demonstrates their determination to work together in creating a more just and reasonable international order.

Zhao Leji also briefed President Maduro on China‘s poverty alleviation efforts and the progress made in Chinese-style modernization. He expressed his willingness to deepen exchanges between the National People’s Congress of China and the Venezuelan National People’s Congress at all levels and in all fields, with a particular emphasis on legislative experiences. This, he believed, would further solidify the “iron” friendship between the two nations and bring greater benefits to both countries and their peoples.

President Maduro, expressing satisfaction with the visit, emphasized its historic significance. He also reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, further strengthening high-level exchanges, deepening practical cooperation, and promoting the robust development of the Venezuela-China all-weather strategic partnership.

The meeting was attended by Xiao Jie, among others.

