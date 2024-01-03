China wants to work with the US on stable bilateral relations

© AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his good intentions for 2024. He is willing to work with the United States on stable bilateral relations. Xi said this on Monday on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Sino-US diplomatic relations, Chinese state media reported.

“Beijing and Washington should take concrete actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations,” Xi said.

The Chinese president says he is willing to work on this together with American President Joe Biden. “Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation that benefits everyone are the right way to deal with each other,” Xi said.

The Chinese and American presidents met in San Francisco in November and pledged to improve communications between their countries.

