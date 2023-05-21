China warns Canada of “provocations or confrontations”

Ottawa is considering investigating alleged Chinese interference in two recent elections, an attitude that Beijing links to US influence in its northern neighbor.

Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu on Friday urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to avoid further “provocations or confrontations” with Beijing as Ottawa weighs launching an investigation into claims that the Chinese government interfered in the elections in the North American country in 2019 and 2021.

The senior diplomat said Canada should stick to a more independent foreign policy rather than follow the US lead, citing the recent rise in tensions between Beijing and Washington, Bloomberg reports.

“We would like to get the relationship back on track, but it is up to the Canadian side to make sure correct mistakes and not get involved in more provocations or confrontations“Cong said.

troubled relationships

Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, established diplomatic relations with China in the early 1970s. However, the relationship between his son’s government and Beijing is not exactly friendly. An example of this are the events that occurred in 2018, when China detained the Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, accused of crimes against national security. His arrest came shortly after the arrest of Meng WanzhouHuawei’s chief financial officer, by the Canadian authorities at the request of Washington.

Trudeau was subsequently plagued by controversy over allegations that Chinese officials allegedly covertly interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, and returned to power their formation, the Liberal Party. The claims, which stem from leaks published by the media, prompted an avalanche of questions about the Trudeau government’s knowledge and handling of the situation.

In addition, earlier this month, the Canadian government declared ‘persona non grata’ to Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, after accusing him of being involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong over their criticism of human rights in China. In response, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated ‘persona non grata’ at the consul of Canada in Shanghai.

Cong, for his part, stated that China‘s expulsion of the diplomat was a countermeasure “totally justified and necessary“, caused by the decision of Canada. On the other hand, he pointed out that 50 years ago the two countries were able to overcome their differences when Canada was ruled by Father Trudeau and at the height of the Cold War. “We hope today that people will continue to approach this relationship from a broader perspective and from the general interest of our two peoples, and not to get carried away by the influence of southern politics“said the senior diplomat.

As for the Canadian opposition’s demand for a full public inquiry into Chinese election interference, Cong urged Canada to respect Chinese diplomats and consulate officials who perform their duties lawfully. Likewise, he reiterated that his government has never meddled in the internal affairs of Canada and accused the people who spread such rumors of acting for “ideological bias«.

«Some people here are using this exaggerated topic to slander the image of China.“, he asserted.