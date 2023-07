In his speech at the Aspen Security Forum held in the US state of Colorado, China‘s Ambassador to Washington, Şie, evaluated the US’s steps towards China and the relations between the two countries. Stating that China cannot remain silent while the US imposes export controls and sanctions on China, including chips, Shie said, “China cannot stand by without moving a finger. We will not provocate, but we will not be afraid of provocations. So China should […]

