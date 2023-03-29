Release time: 2023-03-28 21:32
Source: People’s Daily Online
Rivers and lakes are important carriers of water resources and an important part of ecosystems and land space. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has continued to promote the rule of law in water conservancy, improve the level of river and lake safety protection, and improve the country’s water safety guarantee capabilities. The rivers and rivers have taken on a new look.
The 36th “China Water Week” will be held from March 22 to 28. This year’s theme is “Strengthening water control according to law and joining hands to protect the mother river”. Overlooking the major water systems of the Yellow River and the Yangtze River Basin from the air, a beautiful picture of the harmonious coexistence of man and water is displayed in front of us. Let us join hands to protect the mother river and inject continuous power into the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.
