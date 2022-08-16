The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China is getting closer and closer, but China is hiding the seeds of social unrest. On August 16, the Communist Party magazine “Qiushi” will publish an article by Xi Jinping, re-emphasizing “common prosperity”. As the economy slumps and real estate prices slump, Chinese household wealth is at risk of being wiped out, and hopes of living and working in peace are dashing. In order to prevent the large-scale protest movement from threatening the CCP regime, common prosperity has been taken out again as the common goal of the whole people.

Xinhua News Agency reported on August 15 that Xi’s article will be published in the “Qiushi” magazine, the CCP’s official publication on August 16. He said in the article that the task of common prosperity must be placed in a more important position, it is an important goal and a realistic task, “neither urgent nor waiting.” He also emphasized that it is necessary to look at the problem from a political point of view. The more complicated the situation is, the more we must adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

In April of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the economic turmoil caused by “common prosperity” is not conducive to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the Beijing authorities seem to place less emphasis on “common prosperity” this year.

The New York Times also reported that in the context of the CCP virus epidemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, in order to stabilize the economy, the CCP has temporarily shelved the Common Prosperity Movement led by Xi Jinping.

Taiwan media Central News Agency reported that, in fact, Xi Jinping still talked about common prosperity from time to time, but he did not mention a clear timetable and specific goals.

In April of this year, Xi Jinping said during an inspection tour in Hainan that China had built a “comprehensively well-off society”, and then it was going to modernize and “promote common prosperity.” In an article in the “Seeking Truth” magazine in May this year, Xi Jinping said that for common prosperity, we must first work together to make the “cake” bigger and better, but “we cannot engage in morally kidnapped ‘forced donations'”.

Living and working in peace and contentment is the ideal of ordinary Chinese people, but in China, real estate is becoming a lingering nightmare for the people.

Deutsche Welle reported on August 14 that Xiao Wang, an auto worker who was newly married soon, was about to welcome his first child. His wish was to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago. However, this hope was in the face of the ever-increasing real estate crisis. Broken in the middle, the apartment has not yet been completed.

Feeling fed up, Xiao Wang decided to stop making mortgage payments, becoming one of many homebuyers in dozens of Chinese cities who resisted paying.

“It wasn’t easy for us to buy this house, and these money are all my savings,” he told AFP. He said the house was gone and he still owed 2 million yuan in debt.

A young house buyer surnamed Xue said that he now spends almost all of his salary on rent and loans. He said he didn’t want to pay any more, and was already disheartened.

Tommy Wu, chief economist at Oxford Economics, said in a report that the ability of homebuyers to pay their loans was not the main issue. He noted that a loss of confidence in developers would exacerbate the downturn in real estate, “with the potential for a vicious cycle of declining housing sales and prices, increasing developer distress and deteriorating local government finances worrying.”

In a July report, Bank of America research analysts pointed out that about 9% of pre-sold residential properties in 2020 and 2021 may not be completed and delivered as developers face financial problems. Dating affects 2.4 million households.

The Wall Street Journal reported on August 12 that analysts at Bank of America pointed out that “such an event, if unchecked and spread, could dampen market confidence, dampen real estate sales and investment, drag down overall economic growth, and spark social instability. ”, which coincides with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China this fall, and Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected.

The New York Times reported on August 8 that ten years ago, relations between the United States and China were not so tense. In private conversations with former U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden, Xi Jinping had hinted that he was concerned about the possibility of the CCP’s grasp of power. Not so solid, the CCP is the target of a “color revolution”.

The background of the conversation is that the “Arab Spring” swept the Middle East not long ago, and he was worried that a similar “color revolution” would occur in China. The widespread corruption of the CCP regime and the plundering of wealth by the rich and powerful caused the gap between the rich and the poor in Chinese society to grow wider and wider. , the anger of the people is growing day by day, and social unrest is prone to occur.

When Xi Jinping visited the White House later, “he was talking about color revolutions. It was clearly an issue that had some kind of primacy to him,” said Ryan Hass, who heads China at the National Security Council. A symbol of the era of Xi Jinping.

In the past decade, Xi has been expanding the definition of “national security” in all aspects, strengthening the CCP’s control over all aspects. As Xi prepares for a third term at the 20th Congress, he has signaled that national security will be more important.

Deutsche Welle published a comment article on July 28 saying that recently, various incidents have occurred in China, and hundreds of thousands of people have launched a campaign to stop lending; The bad news is that more and more of Beijing’s loans for the Belt and Road Initiative cannot be repaid.

The triple crisis of banking, real estate and credit means it will shake the foundations of Chinese social cohesion and the leadership of the CCP, the article said.

The article pointed out that in China, the housing market was once regarded as an investment market for the middle class. According to a survey report by the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, 70% of Chinese household wealth is in houses. And these properties are gradually falling in value, facing the risk of destruction, coupled with unemployment and impoverishment, the rebellion is not far away.

The article concludes by saying that the triple crisis taking place in China may devour huge funds, and the CCP cannot solve all the crises with money. In any case, the middle class whose social security and wealth are not guaranteed may launch a wave of protests not seen since 1989.

The escalating real estate crisis in China is not only hitting China‘s banking system, but it may also destroy the wealth of Chinese families. Chinese society is on the eve of great changes.

Wei Jingsheng, a well-known Chinese dissident, judged that the CCP regime sitting on the crater of an impending eruption heralded an inevitable trend of imminent demise.

The CCP is planning the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and Xi Jinping will most likely continue to sit in the position of the general secretary of the CCP and hold the military and political power. His wish is to maintain superficial stability, and he needs to come up with something that can temporarily appease social emotions when people’s minds change. One thing, common prosperity has been taken out again as such an analgesic or sedative, as the goal of the common struggle of the whole people. In Xi Jinping’s words, common prosperity is an “important goal”, “a long-term task” and a “real task”, but there is absolutely no comment on the specific implementation steps and timetable.

Former CPC General Secretary Zhao Ziyang and former think tank Wu Guoguang pointed out that there has been a long-standing problem of the disparity between the rich and the poor in Chinese society. The once high growth rate of the Chinese economy concealed this problem. The poor even have the expectation that labor can change their economic situation, which reduces their expectations of the rich and the poor. Uneven dissatisfaction. However, once economic growth slowed, that expectation disappeared. Xi Jinping put forward new expectations for the poor, which is common prosperity.

Wu Guoguang said that it does not matter whether common prosperity can be achieved or not, the important thing is that the pie is drawn there first. With the growth of China‘s economy in the past 30 or 40 years, poor social groups are still poor, and their expectations have not been realized. Therefore, drawing a pie is a means of politicians, especially for some social groups that are relatively poor, have a low level of education, and receive relatively simple information. Drawing a pie still has a certain effect on them. It turns out that China‘s economy continues to grow rapidly. Hope is gone, and now we can pin our hopes on Xi Jinping’s policy of common prosperity.

