China’s 312 catties female Internet celebrity died suddenly after losing weight for two days at the age of only 22 | Sudden death of weight loss | Training camp | Huayin, Shaanxi

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 14, 2023]Recently, the 312-pound female Internet celebrity “Cuihua wants to counterattack” (hereinafter referred to as “Cuihua”) died suddenly after only two days of training at a weight loss training camp in Shaanxi. Only 22 years old.

“Cuihua” is from Xinyang, Henan, and her weight once reached 312 catties. She started to participate in weight loss training in September 2022, and will update the video every day. On the short video platform, she added “to lose 200 catties” after her screen name “Cuihua wants to counterattack”, which is her ultimate goal of losing weight.

According to mainland China Jimu News, “Cuihua” went to a training camp in Dongguan, Guangdong Province in September last year and started to lose weight. In the past two months, her weight dropped from 312 catties to more than 270 kg. In November of the same year, she moved from Dongguan to Xi’an. In less than a month, she lost nearly 20 catties. After that, she left the training camp in Xi’an.

People familiar with the matter said that the weight loss training camps she joined at first required her to pay to lose weight, but she did not need to pay for the next few weight loss training camps, and the training camps would instead pay her wages. To promote the training camp.”

On May 25 this year, “Cuihua” went to a weight loss training camp called “Qingjian Fitness Club” in Huayin, Shaanxi, but within two days of this training camp, she died suddenly.

The above-mentioned insider said that he was surprised, “Generally, during the training camp, the coach will always monitor the heart rate of the dieter, and if he finds any discomfort, he will send it to the doctor for examination.” On the evening of the 26th, he once saw “Cuihua” saying that he felt a little uncomfortable in the WeChat circle of friends. On the morning of May 27th, he learned that “Cuihua” had passed away.

The previous account of “Cuihua” posted training videos every day, but all of them have been cleared now. In addition to training during the day, she will also broadcast live at night and shoot promotional videos in conjunction with the training camp.

On June 13, “Cuihua”‘s mother told the “Beijing News” that her 22-year-old daughter worked outside the city all year round. At the end of May, she received a notice from the training camp involved that “Cuihua” died of shock. The person in charge of the weight loss training camp involved said that the incident happened on the second day after “Cuihua” arrived at the training camp.

The report mentioned that the training camp involved had just applied for a business license in March this year, and the training camp has reached a settlement with the family members and paid compensation. As for the cause of “Cuihua”‘s death, and whether there were excessive or improper training in the training camp, the relevant departments are investigating.

Mainland netizens said, “Health comes first, you can’t lose weight quickly.” “In such a hot day, heavy weight, high intensity, and diet control, this is harming people!” “Weight loss institutions should have professional doctors , to prevent risks.” “If you lose too much weight, your physiological functions cannot be balanced.” “Excessive exercise is inherently dangerous.”

