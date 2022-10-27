On October 26, people sent off the first members of China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition to the Antarctic at the dock of China‘s domestic polar expedition base in Shanghai.

On the same day, the first members of China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition Team took the “Xuelong 2” polar scientific expedition ship from the dock of China‘s domestic polar expedition base in Shanghai to go to Antarctica to carry out scientific expedition missions.

China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition, consisting of 255 members, will go to Antarctica in two batches.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of China Polar Research Center, Ministry of Natural Resources)

On October 26, the first members of China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition took the “Xuelong 2” from Shanghai to Antarctica.

On the same day, the first members of China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition Team took the “Xuelong 2” polar scientific expedition ship from the dock of China‘s domestic polar expedition base in Shanghai to go to Antarctica to carry out scientific expedition missions.

China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition, consisting of 255 members, will go to Antarctica in two batches.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of China Polar Research Center, Ministry of Natural Resources)

On October 26, the first members of China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition took the “Xuelong 2” from Shanghai to Antarctica.

On the same day, the first members of China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition Team took the “Xuelong 2” polar scientific expedition ship from the dock of China‘s domestic polar expedition base in Shanghai to go to Antarctica to carry out scientific expedition missions.

China‘s 39th Antarctic Scientific Expedition, consisting of 255 members, will go to Antarctica in two batches.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of China Polar Research Center, Ministry of Natural Resources)