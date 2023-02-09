[The Epoch Times, February 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) Recently, six provinces and cities in China announced the population data of last year, and the average annual birth rate generally fell compared with the average in 2021. Among them, Gansu was the most serious, with a drop of 12.6. %.

According to a report by China Business News on the 6th, at present, Guizhou Province, Qinghai Province, Jiangxi Province, Chongqing City, Gansu Province and Guangxi Province have released the permanent population and birth population data of last year.

According to data released by Jiangxi, the total birth population in 2022 will be 325,000, a year-on-year decrease of 52,000, and the birth rate will be 7.19‰, a decrease of 1.15 per thousand.

According to data released by Guangxi, by the end of 2022, the region’s permanent population will be 50.47 million, an increase of 100,000 from the end of the previous year. The birth rate is 8.51‰.

According to the report, judging from the data of the above-mentioned 6 provinces, the birth population data in 2022 will all decline to varying degrees. Among them, the decline in three provinces is higher than the national average, with a decline of more than 10%. The population born in Gansu will drop by 12.67% in 2022, and the population born in Jiangxi will drop by 13.79% in 2022.

In Guizhou, the birth population in 2022 will drop by 9.38%, in Qinghai by 5.97%, and in Chongqing by 7.87%.

In addition, combined with the data of the “Chongqing Statistical Yearbook 2022”, the population born in Chongqing in 2022 will be 192,000, which is the first time since 1997 (the yearbook released the data on the population born in Chongqing over the years since 1997) that the population born in Chongqing has fallen below 200,000 for the first time. people.

On January 17 this year, the latest statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China showed that the number of births in 2022 will be 9.56 million and the number of deaths will be 10.41 million. The total population will decrease by 850,000 compared with 2021. This is the first time that China‘s total population has shrunk since 1961.

In 2022, the birth population will be 9.56 million, a decrease of 1.06 million compared with 2021; the death population will be 10.41 million, an increase of 270,000 compared with 2021. The birth rate was 6.77‰, a decrease of 0.75 per thousand points from 2021; the population death rate was 7.37 per thousand, an increase of 0.19 per thousand points; the natural population growth rate was -0.60 per thousand, a decrease of 0.94 per thousand points. Based on this calculation, China‘s birth population will drop by 9.98% in 2022, a drop of nearly 10%.

China‘s birth population in 2021 will be 10.62 million, a net increase of only 480,000. In 2020, there will be 10.035 million newborns registered in China, a sharp drop of 15% compared to 11.79 million in 2019.

Sheng Xue, a Chinese-Canadian writer, told The Epoch Times in January this year that the CCP has implemented the one-child family planning policy for many years, which has led to a decline in China‘s fertility rate and a severely aging population.

In 2013, the Chinese Communist Party media stated that over the past forty years since the implementation of the family planning policy, China has accumulatively reduced 400 million births, greatly reducing the pressure of excessive population growth.

From 2012 to 2021, China‘s annual birth rate will drop by more than 45%. In 2015, the CCP fully liberalized the two-child policy, and in May 2021, it opened the three-child policy. At the same time, a subsidy policy to encourage childbirth was introduced. However, from 2017 to 2022, the number of births in China will decline year after year.

Sheng Xue said that the loss of China‘s population has far exceeded the CCP’s original estimate, so it has stepped up efforts to encourage births and population growth. Because the loss of China‘s population is huge, the economic impact on it as a whole should be very serious.

The Epoch Times columnist Wang He once said that the rapid shrinking of China‘s population has dealt a devastating blow to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. There is a prediction that by 2100 China‘s population will be less than half of what it is today. In reality, the large-scale negative growth of the population is a great constraint on the economy. The long-term economic development cannot be sustainable without the support of the demographic dividend.

Wang He believes that the CCP has completely destroyed China‘s very strong and thriving population structure for thousands of years, and made China fall into the population abyss. Its influence is all-round. In the future development, the dilemma will gradually emerge. ◇

