President Xi Jinping Sends Letter to 6th China International Import Expo

President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to the 6th China International Import Expo, expressing his hope that the event will accelerate the development pattern and provide new opportunities for countries around the world.

In the letter, President Xi Jinping stated, “We hope that the CIIE will accelerate its role as a window to build a new development pattern and provide new opportunities for the world with China’s new development.”

He also emphasized the importance of the CIIE in promoting high-level opening up and allowing China‘s big market to become shared by the world.

President Xi Jinping’s letter comes as the CIIE continues to showcase a wide variety of exhibits, signings, and cooperation opportunities, as well as hosting forum activities with in-depth exchanges. The event is aimed at promoting an open world economy and fostering win-win cooperation that will benefit the world.

The CIIE has played a crucial role in releasing the spillover effect, with many new products, technologies, and services making their debut. This has been driving China‘s industrial and consumption upgrades while also injecting new momentum into the global economy.

Additionally, the CIIE is being used as an open and confident platform to benefit the world through win-win cooperation. The event has been successful in releasing the dividends of openness and continues to benefit the world through cooperation.

The event has seen an increase in various specialized areas, including energy, low-carbon, and environmental protection technology, as well as innovation and incubation areas. This has led to the development of an international public good shared by the world.

The CIIE is also being used to take advantage of technological innovation in promoting high-quality development, with more advanced technology equipment and high-end parts making their way into the Chinese market.

Many companies have seen fruitful results with the help of the CIIE, including Danone, which has used the platform to accelerate localization development. The company aims to bring more “Created in China, Made in China” products and services to global consumers.

The 6th China International Import Expo has also played a crucial role in meeting the growing needs of consumers for a better quality of life. The event has seen an increase in various sectors, including health and elderly care, beverages and alcohol, fashion trends, and health food.

With President Xi Jinping’s letter of support, the 6th China International Import Expo is set to further promote global cooperation and win-win opportunities, as well as provide new avenues for economic development and growth.

Share this: Facebook

X

