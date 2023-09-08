China’s Central Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought and Theme Education

Chinese Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics

On September 7th, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China convened a summary meeting to discuss the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The meeting focused on studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on theme education and the spirit of important instructions. It also aimed to consolidate and deepen the achievements of the theme education and promote the development of China‘s cyber power.

Zhuang Rongwen, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, along with Zhang Ji, deputy head of the 19th Central Steering Group, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, Zhuang Rongwen highlighted the efforts made by the Central Cyberspace Administration in studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions on theme education. He emphasized the importance of integrating theory with practice and party building with business promotion. He also commended the party members and cadres for their commitment to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Zhuang Rongwen further emphasized the need to consolidate and deepen the achievements of the theme education, rectify any identified problems, and transform the enthusiasm inspired by the theme education into a driving force for the high-quality development of the internet information industry.

Zhang Ji, during his speech, praised the Central Network Information Office for its implementation of the central theme education leading group’s deployment. He highlighted the achievements made in concentrating the efforts on loyalty, development, and benefiting the people. Zhang Ji called for further deepening of the study and understanding of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as the implementation of key measures and the establishment of long-term mechanisms for theme education.

The meeting concluded with the participation of members of the 19th Steering Group of the Central Committee, responsible comrades of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Propaganda Department of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Commission, the chief engineer of the Central Cyberspace Administration, and cadres from various bureaus and units.

This summary meeting reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, particularly in the realm of internet and cyberspace administration. The consolidation and deepening of theme education and the focus on high-quality development in the internet information industry are likely to contribute to China‘s goal of becoming a global cyber power.

