Home » China’s Central Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought and Theme Education
News

China’s Central Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought and Theme Education

by admin

Chinese Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics

On September 7th, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China convened a summary meeting to discuss the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The meeting focused on studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on theme education and the spirit of important instructions. It also aimed to consolidate and deepen the achievements of the theme education and promote the development of China‘s cyber power.

Zhuang Rongwen, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, along with Zhang Ji, deputy head of the 19th Central Steering Group, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, Zhuang Rongwen highlighted the efforts made by the Central Cyberspace Administration in studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions on theme education. He emphasized the importance of integrating theory with practice and party building with business promotion. He also commended the party members and cadres for their commitment to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Zhuang Rongwen further emphasized the need to consolidate and deepen the achievements of the theme education, rectify any identified problems, and transform the enthusiasm inspired by the theme education into a driving force for the high-quality development of the internet information industry.

Zhang Ji, during his speech, praised the Central Network Information Office for its implementation of the central theme education leading group’s deployment. He highlighted the achievements made in concentrating the efforts on loyalty, development, and benefiting the people. Zhang Ji called for further deepening of the study and understanding of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as the implementation of key measures and the establishment of long-term mechanisms for theme education.

See also  The slogan "It needs time" and the question of who are we and what do we want?

The meeting concluded with the participation of members of the 19th Steering Group of the Central Committee, responsible comrades of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Propaganda Department of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Commission, the chief engineer of the Central Cyberspace Administration, and cadres from various bureaus and units.

This summary meeting reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, particularly in the realm of internet and cyberspace administration. The consolidation and deepening of theme education and the focus on high-quality development in the internet information industry are likely to contribute to China‘s goal of becoming a global cyber power.

Responsible Editor: Chen Yan

You may also like

Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of $300 Million...

Ecuador tried, but couldn’t against Argentina

Texas Government Wins Temporary Suspension to Maintain Rio...

Edict Maricel Renteria Rivas – Shock7days.com

Successful Economic and Trade Exchange at the 2023...

Resistance in Uruguay to plans to privatize drinking...

Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Found Guilty of...

Young people will be able to be part...

In El Paso, eight alleged members of the...

China’s Chairman Xi Jinping Issues New Measures for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy