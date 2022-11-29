Home News China’s coronavirus ‘clearing’ protests: BBC journalist beaten and detained by police – BBC News 中文
News

by admin
image source,VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Hundreds of people participated in a protest on Shanghai’s Urumqi Middle Road, and police arrested a number of people.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter Ed Laurence was detained and beaten by police while reporting on protests against China‘s new crown “zero” policy on Urumqi Middle Road in Shanghai.

Lawrence was removed from the scene and held for several hours before being released.

The BBC said in a statement: “It is extremely concerning that one of our journalists has been attacked in this way in the course of his work.”

The Chinese government stated that Lawrence did not show his press card at the time.

