China’s Development Path: A Model for African Countries, According to Russian Expert at BRICS Summit

International Online Report (Reporter Wang Luping): The 15th BRICS Summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from 22nd to 24th. The BRICS summit has entered Africa again after five years, and related issues have attracted widespread attention from the international community. Degterev Denis Andreevich, a professor at People’s Friendship University of Russia and head of the Department of International Relations Theory and History, said in an exclusive interview with international online reporters that the summit will help give voice to Asian and African countries, which account for the vast majority of the world‘s population . He also pointed out that China‘s unique development path will serve as a reference for developing countries, including African countries.

Deteev said that Africa’s population has maintained rapid growth. According to the forecast of relevant agencies, the total population of Africa and Asia may rise to 80% of the world‘s total population by around 2100, accounting for “the vast majority” of the world. At present, the global political and economic center of gravity is gradually moving outward from the Western world, and various fields of economic production are beginning to be dominated by many developing countries. He believes that Africa is a continent full of hope, and the BRICS countries have gathered the core strength of the developing countries in the world.

“The interaction between BRICS countries and African countries is becoming more and more frequent, and many African countries hope to become a member of ‘BRICS+’,” Deteev said, for example, that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is the friendship between BRICS members and Africa Excellent example of communication. He believes that one of the reasons why the BRICS summit has attracted more international attention than before is that the summit will discuss the issue of BRICS expansion. “In the long run, ‘BRICS+’ is an open cooperation model. , will connect multiple countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and engage most of the world‘s population.”

Deteev believes that the current global conflicts continue and the world is in turmoil. Some Western countries headed by the United States are trying to maintain political hegemony at all costs. The BRICS summit provides developing countries with an opportunity for dialogue and exchange, and is expected to achieve breakthroughs in key areas such as finance and logistics, and truly implement the concept of cooperation. He said that the world market is still largely influenced by the hegemony of the United States and its allies, but he believes that through the joint efforts of the BRICS countries and other developing countries, a more fair and just market order will eventually be established.

In addition, Deteev also mentioned in the interview that on the eve of the summit, the Swahili edition of the first volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” was published in Africa. He told reporters that he often reads the “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” series of works at work. China has opened up a unique economic and social development path. Chinese-style modernization is one of the most effective modernization development models. I believe that many African countries Valuable experience can be drawn from China‘s practical results, especially China‘s poverty reduction policy. “Swahili is a common language in East Africa,” Deteev said. “The launch of the first volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” in Swahili will inject Chinese wisdom into Africa’s development.”

