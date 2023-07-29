China’s Economic Troubles: Premier Li Qiang Urges Attraction of Foreign Investment and Promotion of Foreign Companies

Title: Chinese Economy Faces Challenges as Foreign Investments Decline: Premier Li Qiang Calls for Enhanced Efforts

Date: July 28, 2023

by Wang Xiao, Voice of Hope Reporter

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council of the Communist Party of China has recently emphasized the need to attract foreign investment by highlighting the success story of foreign companies operating in China. This comes in the wake of a decline in the “three carriages” of China‘s economy – exports, investment, and consumption – which has led to economic troubles in the country. However, some experts remain skeptical about the Communist Party’s ability to revive the economy.

During his investigation in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, Li Qiang emphasized the importance of effectively communicating the success stories of foreign companies operating in China in order to attract more foreign investment. He also highlighted the need to implement the spirit of the important instructions given by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, regarding the construction of the pilot free trade zone. This includes exploring new avenues for high-level opening up and continuously making breakthroughs to accumulate new experiences.

Professor Xie Tian of the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina, however, expressed doubts about the Communist Party’s efforts. Xie stated, “To tell the story of foreign businessmen in China is to continue to deceive people. No one believes that the CCP has the ability to do a good job in the economy.” Xie further added that even Western capitals on Wall Street, which have traditionally been supportive of the CCP, no longer have faith in the party’s economic abilities. This is evident from the decrease in investment, with foreign capital leaving the country.

According to data analyzed by Rhodium Group analyst Mark Witzke, foreign direct investment in China fell to $20 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared to $100 billion in the same period last year. Further data from asset data platform Preqin revealed that China-focused general partners (General Partners) raised only $5.5 billion in funding in the first half of this year, a significant decrease from $27.6 billion raised in the same period last year.

Additionally, Chinese technology stocks have suffered as large foreign investors, including Western pension funds, exit the market due to heightened U.S.-China tensions and a weak economic recovery in China.

Xie Tian believes that China‘s deteriorating economic environment, including the CCP’s suppression of private companies and preference for state-owned enterprises, is driving foreign capital away. He also highlights the lack of political freedom, rule of law, and communication control as contributing factors. Furthermore, China‘s relatively low labor costs, which were once an advantage, have been replaced by countries like Vietnam.

The recent departure of Taiwanese businessman Li Mengju from China after a two-year imprisonment further adds to concerns. Li was arrested for taking and broadcasting photos of CCP troops during the anti-Extradition Movement in Hong Kong. This incident, combined with the newly implemented Anti-Espionage Law, has made many companies feel nervous and worried, as routine business activities may now be considered violations and carry the risk of imprisonment.

Political commentator Gu Chunqiu argues that political freedom is crucial for economic development, and under the CCP’s rule, a tense political environment strangles the economy and leaves no way out for enterprises or individuals.

Despite Premier Li Qiang’s call for attracting foreign investments, China‘s declining economic indicators along with concerns over political freedom and enforcement of new laws present significant challenges for the Chinese economy. Foreign investors remain cautious, making it imperative for the government to address these issues and create a conducive environment to encourage investment and boost economic growth.

