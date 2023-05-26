China’s epidemic continues to heat up. Is this wave more deadly than the new crown?Tan Desai issued a stern warning | CCP virus | New crown epidemic | COVID-19 | China epidemic | Tan Desai issued a warning | The next wave of epidemics

Yesterday (24th), the data released by the CCP authorities showed that the number of cases of the CCP virus (coronavirus) in Beijing has ranked first for four consecutive weeks, and the Shaanxi Department of Education has also listed the CCP virus as an event of special concern. On the 22nd, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned at the World Health Assembly in Geneva that the world must prepare for the next wave of the pandemic, which may be “more deadly” than the new crown (CCP) virus.

The Beijing Health Commission said in the “Weekly Epidemic Report for the 20th Week of 2023” released yesterday that Beijing reported a total of 25,544 cases of 14 notifiable infectious diseases and 1 death in the 20th week of this year. The top five diseases with the highest number of reported cases are novel coronavirus infection, other infectious diarrheal diseases, influenza, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis, accounting for 98.9% of the reported cases of legal infectious diseases. The number of reported cases of statutory infectious diseases in this city has increased compared with last week, and respiratory infectious diseases are the main reported diseases, accounting for 96.5% of the reported cases. The number of reported cases of the new crown has been on the top of the list for four consecutive weeks. From the 17th to the 20th week, the number of notifiable infectious diseases reported in the city was 6438, 10508, 18081, and 25544. The number of reported cases in the 20th week was about four times that of the 17th week.

On the same day, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Education issued the “Shaanxi Provincial School Public Health Emergency No. 3 Early Warning in 2023″, listing the new coronavirus infection as a special concern event, and requiring colleges and universities, primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control Work and strengthen the monitoring of students’ infection symptoms.

The announcement stated that the positive detection rate of nucleic acid and fever clinics have increased recently, and the overall epidemic situation has gradually shown a rising trend. As the 2023 college entrance examination and high school entrance examination are approaching, and the graduation season and holiday season are superimposed, “the epidemic prevention and control work on campus is facing a major test.”

At the same time, the management and control of the CCP virus epidemic in colleges and universities in many places has been upgraded.

On the morning of May 24, the Zhejiang College of Tongji University held a sand table deduction for dealing with the second wave of the new crown epidemic.

On May 23, Henan Xinyang Aviation Service School held a special meeting on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. It is said that the school’s current epidemic situation is generally in a state of local sporadic sporadic, and there is a slight fluctuation before and after the “May 1st” holiday.

On May 20, Shenzhen reported that the outbreak of the new crown virus was heating up.

In addition, masks have become “standard equipment” for high-level CCP trips recently, including Xi Jinping and his party’s inspection of the Xiong’an New Area, Xi’an Central Asia Summit, etc.

On the 22nd, Zhong Nanshan, an expert on the epidemic prevention of the Communist Party of China and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, predicted that the current round of epidemics will rise in mid-April, and there will be a small peak at the end of May. By the end of June, there will be a peak of this round of epidemics. By then, the number of infections will reach about 65 million cases per week.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) officially announced on the 5th of this month that COVID-19 (Chinese Communist Party virus, new crown virus) is no longer a “public health emergency of international concern”, but WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus The World Health Assembly held in Geneva on the 22nd warned again that the world must prepare for the next wave of pandemics, pointing out that future outbreaks may be “more deadly” than the new coronavirus.

“There is still the threat of another mutated strain, causing a spike in disease and death, and the threat of another more deadly pathogen,” Tedros said.

