China’s epidemic has come back again, Beijing and other places remind you to wear masks | Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission | Beijing New Crown | School

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 26, 2023]The epidemic in China is heating up. The number of reported cases of the new crown virus (CCP virus) in Beijing ranks first for four consecutive weeks. Conferences.

On May 24, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission released the “Weekly Epidemic Report for the 20th Week of 2023”. The report shows that the city has reported a total of 25,544 cases of 14 kinds of notifiable infectious diseases, and 1 death. Among them, the number of cases of new coronavirus infection in the city has been ranked first for four consecutive weeks.

At the same time, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission recommends that citizens wear masks when taking public transportation, or entering a closed environment and crowded places; when touching express delivery, elevator buttons, door handles, etc., they should wash their hands or disinfect their hands in time, and are asked not to wear masks. Sick to work, go to school.

In addition to Beijing, the number of patients infected with the new coronavirus in Guangdong, Shanghai and other places has been increasing recently.

Li Tong, chief physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Beijing You’an Hospital, once told Lu Media that the number of new crown infection cases has indeed increased recently. Most of the new crown cases are infected for the first time. 70% of the number are cases of new crown patients. Among them, more than 80% were infected for the first time and the real situation was unknown.

Mr. Zhang, a Beijing resident, told NTDTV that his street office issued a notice recently advising residents to prepare some anti-epidemic materials in advance. The notice said that according to the relevant deployment work of the Municipal Health Commission.

At the same time, universities in many places have arranged special conferences on the second wave of epidemic prevention and control.

On May 19, Sichuan Industrial and Commercial College held a special meeting on epidemic prevention and control. According to the meeting, since April, the fever cases of teachers and students in the school have fluctuated, and the overall increase has increased. It is also recommended that teachers and students minimize going out, wear masks, wash hands frequently, and do not go to work or study while sick.

On May 24, Liaoning University of Science and Technology held a meeting of the leading group for responding to the epidemic. The meeting stated that we should do a good job in the prevention and control of the second wave of epidemics, and prevent large-scale campus clusters of epidemics from occurring.

On the morning of May 24, Zhejiang College of Tongji University held a sand table deduction meeting to deal with the second wave of the new crown epidemic. The school recommends insisting on wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating more, and doing a good job in campus disinfection.

On May 24, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Education issued the “Shaanxi Province School Public Health Emergency No. 3 Early Warning in 2023″, and listed the new crown virus infection as a special concern event. Multi-channel monitoring data show that the positive detection rate of nucleic acid and fever clinics in the province have recently increased, and the overall epidemic situation has shown a rising trend.

Recently, Zhong Nanshan, an expert of the CCP, said that the second wave of the epidemic will reach its peak at the end of June, with an average of 65 million people infected every week. The main strain is the Omicron variant XBB.

Regarding the second wave of the epidemic, Mr. Zhao, a Shanghai citizen, recently told the Epoch Times reporter that he personally experienced the resurgence of the epidemic. He went to Beijing to appeal at the end of April and returned to Shanghai on April 28. “Our petitioners in Shanghai found that they had yang after they came back. They had yang in Beijing and fell ill. After the epidemic, the symptoms were very serious. The sore throat was as severe as a knife. They slept in bed with fever and took ordinary medicines. None of it works.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Li Quan)

URL of this article: