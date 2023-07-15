China’s Foreign Trade Exceeds 20 Trillion Yuan for the First Time, Showing Resilience and Improving Quality

Title: China‘s Foreign Trade Surpasses 20 Trillion Yuan, Demonstrates Resilience and Quality Improvement

Beijing, July 14 – In a report published on July 14, the Economic Information Daily highlighted that China‘s foreign trade has crossed the 20 trillion yuan mark for the first time in history during the first half of 2023, displaying both resilience and an improvement in quality. The trade scale recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.1%. Notably, the first quarter and the second quarter achieved positive growth, reaching 9.76 trillion and 10.34 trillion yuan, respectively.

Recent data released by the General Administration of Customs on July 13 further emphasized China‘s stable and progressive performance in foreign trade despite the weak global economy and a slowdown in global trade and investment. Various bright spots were observed, including a 61.6% increase in the total export of “three new” products such as electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells. Moreover, the import and export of private enterprises expanded by 8.9%, while trade with countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 9.8%, surpassing the overall growth rate.

Experts attribute these positive outcomes to China‘s long-term focus on encouraging innovation and development in foreign trade, which has steadily strengthened the country’s competitive advantage. While global trade continues to face challenges, China‘s foreign trade has exhibited significant resilience, leading to enhanced competitiveness.

Market analysis revealed that China‘s foreign trade achievements were noteworthy, considering the weak global economic recovery. Despite a slowdown in trade, China‘s foreign trade demonstrated remarkable growth in the first half of the year.

Structural highlights indicated improvements in the quality and composition of China‘s foreign trade. Private enterprises accounted for 10.59 trillion yuan, showing an 8.9% year-on-year increase, while trade with countries along the “Belt and Road” saw close to double-digit growth. Emerging markets, including Latin America and Africa, witnessed growth rates of 7% and 10.5%, respectively, signifying greater market diversification. The considerable growth in the export of “three new” products fueled overall export growth by 1.8 percentage points, thus highlighting the abundant momentum in the green industry.

These achievements have resulted from China‘s efforts to promote innovative foreign trade practices and cultivate new business models and industries over the years. Measures such as developing new business models, exploring emerging markets, and incentivizing enterprises to create new products have stimulated the enthusiasm and competitiveness of export-oriented industries.

While further challenges are expected in the second half of the year, authorities have initiated measures to support foreign trade companies and boost business confidence. These measures include…

In conclusion, China‘s foreign trade has made significant strides, surpassing 20 trillion yuan and witnessing both resilience and quality improvements. The country’s long-term commitment to innovation and development in foreign trade has paved the way for sustained growth and enhanced competitiveness.

