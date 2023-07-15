China’s Foreign Trade Surpasses 20 Trillion Yuan, Showing Resilience and Quality Improvement

China‘s foreign trade has exceeded 20 trillion yuan for the first time in history, showing resilience and improved quality, according to an article published by the “Economic Information Daily.” In the first half of the year, China‘s import and export of goods trade reached a total value of 20.1 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.1%. The article highlights several bright spots, including a 61.6% increase in the total export of “three new” products, an 8.9% increase in the import and export of private enterprises, and a 9.8% increase in the import and export of countries along the “Belt and Road.”

Industry insiders attribute these achievements to China‘s long-term encouragement of foreign trade innovation and development. Despite the weak global economic recovery, China‘s foreign trade has shown strong resilience and its competitive advantage continues to strengthen. The article also mentions that China‘s foreign trade has faced challenges, as global trade and investment have slowed down. However, compared to other economies, China‘s foreign trade has performed well.

China‘s foreign trade has also shown quality improvements, with the import and export of private enterprises growing steadily, a close to double-digit growth rate in trade with countries along the “Belt and Road,” and increased exports of “three new” products. These achievements can be attributed to China‘s efforts in promoting innovative development, cultivating new business models and industries, and encouraging enterprises to develop new products.

The article concludes by stating that while China‘s foreign trade has achieved steady growth in the first half of the year, there are still challenges ahead. The pressure to stabilize growth remains, but China‘s fundamentals, resilience, and long-term improvement have not changed. Various measures are being taken to stimulate business enthusiasm and address the challenges faced by China‘s foreign trade in the second half of the year.