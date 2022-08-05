On August 4, the first ballastless track cross-sea cable-stayed bridge in my country’s high-speed railway, the newly built Anhaiwan Bridge on the Fuzhou-Xiamen Railway, completed the construction of the ballastless track. The Anwan Bay Bridge is 9.46 kilometers long, of which the cross-sea section is 1.56 kilometers long. It is one of the three cross-bay bridges on the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway line.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

It is worth mentioning that it is the first time in the construction of high-speed railways in my country that ballastless tracks have been laid in a cable-stayed bridge across the sea.Ballastless track refers to the track structure that uses concrete, asphalt mixture and other integral foundations to replace the granular gravel ballast bed, also known as ballastless track, which is the most advanced track technology in the world today.It has the characteristics of good smoothness, good stability, long service life, high durability and less maintenance work.

The main girder of the Anwan Bay Bridge adopts effective aerodynamic measures to reduce the wind-induced vibration in the complex wind environment and meet the technical requirements of high-speed railway trains passing through the sea-crossing bridge.The 350-kilometer high-speed train crosses the bridge across the sea without slowing down, and it takes less than 7 seconds to cross the 650-meter main bridge.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is the first cross-sea high-speed railway in China, with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour and a total length of 277.42 kilometers. After it is completed and opened to traffic, the journey from Fuzhou to Xiamen will be shortened to within one hour.