China’s High-Speed Rail: Celebrating 15 Years of Innovation and Development

China Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway

Beijing, August 2 (China.com) – China marked the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway, the country’s first high-speed railway with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Since its launch in 2008, China‘s high-speed rail has emerged as a global leader, with the largest operating mileage in the world.

The Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway officially began operation on August 1, 2008, attracting worldwide attention with its “Harmony” EMU train traveling at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour. The construction of the railway started in July 2005 and was a crucial component of the intercity passenger transport system in the Bohai Rim region. It was the first high-speed railway in China with an operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The history of passenger trains between Beijing and Tianjin dates back to the early 1950s. Over the years, the railway has played a crucial role in connecting the two municipalities and fostering economic and cultural ties. However, the top speed of these trains was limited to 60 kilometers per hour. It was not until August 11, 1992, that the “Great Wall” double-decker tourist train shortened the travel time to 1 hour and 40 minutes. In subsequent years, various high-speed trains were introduced, and the running time reduced to 1 hour 09 minutes.

Since the opening of the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway 15 years ago, it has transported a staggering 340 million passengers. Furthermore, the railway network in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has expanded significantly. Various high-speed rail lines, including the Shitai Railway, Beijing-Shanghai High-speed Railway, and Beijing-Guangzhou High-speed Railway, have been added, increasing the total mileage from 118 kilometers in 2008 to 2,486 kilometers today. This extensive network ensures that the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan area is within 1 hour commute, offering seamless transportation across major cities in the region.

Over the past 15 years, the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway has continuously improved its services. The number of trains has increased from 47 pairs to 128 pairs, with shorter departure intervals of just 3 minutes. Daily passenger numbers have risen to 73,000, significantly enhancing travel convenience for residents and promoting regional integration.

Looking ahead, China has ambitious plans for further expansion of its high-speed rail network. By the end of 2021, the operating mileage of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Railway is expected to reach 10,725 kilometers, including 2,355 kilometers of high-speed rail.

The milestone anniversary of the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway is a testament to China‘s remarkable achievements in high-speed rail development. It has not only transformed transportation within the country but also positioned China as a global leader in high-speed rail technology.

