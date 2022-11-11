China News Agency, Beijing, November 11th: China‘s intensive holding of large-scale international exhibitions highlights three key words

China News Agency reporter Zhou Zhaojun

After the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China ushered in a number of large-scale international exhibitions. The 5th China International Import Expo, the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands, the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo, and the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit have been held in the past week.

At a time when the international community continues to discuss China‘s political and economic trends after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the intensively held international exhibitions and the “keywords” released in them have become the weather vane for the outside world to observe China‘s trends.

Data map: On November 5, the 5th China International Import Expo was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai). Visitors visit the technical equipment exhibition area.Photo by China News Agency reporter Yin Liqin

Opportunity: The certainty of institutional openness

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of this year’s CIIE mentioned “opportunity” 5 times and “opening” 17 times, emphasizing that “continuously provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development, and promote the building of an open world. economy”.

A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participated in this year’s CIIE, bringing together 284 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies. The attractiveness of the CIIE to global companies comes from the infinite opportunities contained in China‘s super-large market and the certainty brought about by the “steady expansion of rules, regulations, management, standards and other institutional openings”.

The China Air Show, which is held concurrently, also brings huge business opportunities to global companies. According to a report released at the air show, China‘s aviation market will receive 9,284 jetliners over the next 20 years. For the aviation industry, which has been in trouble since the new crown epidemic, the huge demand in the Chinese market and its open and tolerant attitude towards foreign investment are the key factors for the industry to recover.

Data map: Yunyou-20 was displayed in the air for the first time at the China Air Show.Photo by China News Agency reporter Chen Jimin

Innovation: leading high-quality development

At the China Air Show, the “20” series of fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft were collectively unveiled; at the Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital twins shone at the Light of the Internet Expo Center; at the China International Import Expo, many “black technologies” are foreseen future life.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to “accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy”, and the “big powers” and “global top products” that appeared in these exhibitions are a vivid portrayal of China‘s innovation-led high-quality development.

In addition to technological innovation, institutional innovation has attracted more attention from the outside world. On the eve of this year’s China International Import Expo, the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress passed the “Regulations of Shanghai to Serve the China International Import Expo”. Shanghai officials said that they will continue to promote legislative research and institutional innovation to provide a good legal guarantee for the preparation of the CIIE.

Data map: On November 5, the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands opened at the Wuhan East Lake International Conference Center.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zou Hao

Green: Advancing the ‘Dual Carbon’ Goal

The Wuhan Declaration adopted by the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands calls on all parties to promote the protection, restoration, management and rational and sustainable use of various wetlands with strong will and practical actions.

This is the first time that China has hosted the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands, announcing China‘s development vision of promoting green development and promoting the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

Under the background of China‘s steady progress in the goals of “carbon peaking” and “carbon neutrality”, green and low-carbon elements can be seen everywhere in other exhibitions held in the same period.

At this year’s CIIE, the exhibition area of ​​the energy low-carbon and environmental protection technology zone has increased to 20,000 square meters, the largest among the zones. “Working together to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace” released by the Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference, green and low carbon is an important indicator. At the China Air Show, a large number of low-carbon technological achievements were favored by the market.

Through these exhibitions, it can be seen that China‘s sustainable development path focusing on the “dual carbon” goal is becoming more and more clear, and the door to the green consumer market has been opened to the world. (Finish)

