





Mutual learning, mutual learning, sharing and win-win

——The preparations for the competition in the Korla Division of China

■People’s Liberation Army Daily reporter Qian Xiaohu Cheng Anqi Li Haoran

“When replenishing bombs, you can use such an operation to complete the handover in the shortest time…” In order to achieve better results in the “Suvorov Assault” relay race tomorrow, in the shooting position, Sergeant Yang Haohui gave the Belarusian team members When explaining the use of chariots step by step, the emphasis is on some small details that are not familiar to the foreign players.

In this year’s “International Military Competition-2022” Korla Division, except for the Russian team, all participating teams from all countries used our equipment to compete. In order to familiarize the foreign players with the equipment as soon as possible, the Chinese side dispatched experienced coaches to teach the equipment use and training methods wholeheartedly.

“The ‘International Military Competition’ is not only an arena for the soldiers of participating countries to compete fairly, but also a platform to learn from each other’s strengths and improve their own capabilities.” A member of the leading team of the Chinese Army for the competition told reporters.

During the preparations for the match, the Venezuelan team would ask the Chinese coaches whenever they had doubts, and wrote down every obstacle and every detail of every shot. “Although I didn’t spend a long time with them, I was deeply impressed by the spirit of never giving up and going all out from the Venezuelan soldiers,” said Chinese coach Chen Xiaozhe. Wang Zhongcheng, head of the foreign military liaison team, also had a similar feeling: “Every time I see a Venezuelan team member, it’s just coming off the training ground.”

In the chariot operation room, the Iranian team members are pasting fluorescent markers on some important parts. According to Chen Mingwei, the Chinese coach in charge of the training mission of the Iranian team, these marks allow them to respond quickly and identify and manipulate. Later, teams such as Belarus also learned from this method.

The combat effectiveness of any army is improved through continuous learning and reference. In the “Suvorov Assault” cycling race held a few days ago, the Iranian team hit all the targets in the shooting session; the Venezuelan team also made a breakthrough, achieving the goal of all chariots passing through the obstacles of the wading field at one time. The reason why they can achieve these good results is not only with the help of the Chinese coaches, but also closely related to their own continuous learning from each other.

In the eyes of many Chinese participating officers and soldiers, participating in the “International Military Games” is a good opportunity to learn from each other. The battlefield awareness of Russian officers and soldiers quickly entering the combat state, and the rigorous attitude of Venezuelan officers and soldiers to keep improving equipment and maintenance are all worth learning. “This competition provides us with a combat effectiveness reference system, which enables us to better examine ourselves, perceive the strengths of foreign troops at close range, and further promote the improvement of the actual combat level of military training.” The team leader of the Chinese team told reporters.

“Participating in an international competition is not just content to bring back medals, but more importantly, to bring back experience and gains and apply them to the practice of training troops and preparing for battle.” The words of the captain Deng Hailiang stated that all Chinese participating in the competition The voices of officers and soldiers.

(People’s Liberation Army Daily, Korla, August 20)



