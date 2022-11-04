Home News China’s Lanzhou boy dies during lockdown, ‘secondary disaster’ sparks public outrage – BBC News
News

China’s Lanzhou boy dies during lockdown, ‘secondary disaster’ sparks public outrage – BBC News

by admin
China’s Lanzhou boy dies during lockdown, ‘secondary disaster’ sparks public outrage – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9DB9/production/_127477304_6f5517a6-c9dd-4cc7-8cb5-f40d712d0733.png 800w” type=”image/png” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,SUPPLIED

image caption,

The death of three-year-old boy Tuo Wenxuan sparked outrage on social media.

A three-year-old boy in Lanzhou, Gansu province, died of gas poisoning during the coronavirus lockdown and failed to get the emergency treatment he needed, sparking public outrage over “excessive epidemic prevention”.

After the incident sparked massive online public criticism, the Lanzhou city government admitted on Thursday (November 3) that the incident revealed that the rescue mechanism of relevant departments was not smooth, and promised to “severely deal with” the dereliction of duty.

The boy was poisoned by carbon monoxide in a shop using a liquefied gas stove in Xiyuan Street, Qilihe, Lanzhou, on Tuesday (November 1). Butcher shop, closed due to lockdown.

The boy’s father told the BBC that during the call for help, the authorities “did not act”, delaying the time to get to the hospital.

You may also like

Nicole Berto: “As a motorcyclist I am very...

Ancona, the doctor who treated a child who...

Former Procurator Zhang Bencai of Shanghai Procuratorate Arrested...

Car crashes into other parked cars and overturns,...

From Van De Sfroos to Mannino and Pennacchi...

Minister Calderone opens at Quota 41 to avoid...

Why NGO ships have to dock in the...

Ivrea, attacked with kicks and punches an agent...

Trieste, La Russa in the flood pays homage...

Instructor Cesaro: “I’ll show you why he is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy