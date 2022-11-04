Home News China’s Lanzhou boy dies during lockdown, ‘secondary disaster’ sparks public outrage – BBC News
China's Lanzhou boy dies during lockdown, 'secondary disaster' sparks public outrage

The death of three-year-old boy Tuo Wenxuan sparked outrage on social media.

A three-year-old boy in Lanzhou, Gansu province, died of gas poisoning during the coronavirus lockdown and failed to get the emergency treatment he needed, sparking public outrage over “excessive epidemic prevention”.

The boy was poisoned by carbon monoxide in a shop using a liquefied gas stove in Xiyuan Street, Qilihe, Lanzhou, on Tuesday (November 1). Butcher shop, closed due to lockdown.

The boy’s father told the BBC that during the call for help, the authorities “did not act”, delaying the time to get to the hospital.

The local police reported that when the police arrived, two people were poisoned and fainted at the scene. One of the children was not breathing at the time and died after being sent to the hospital for rescue. The other person’s vital signs were stable after being sent to the hospital.

