November 3, 2022

A three-year-old boy in Lanzhou, Gansu province, died of gas poisoning during the coronavirus lockdown and failed to get the emergency treatment he needed, sparking public outrage over “excessive epidemic prevention”.

The boy was poisoned by carbon monoxide in a shop using a liquefied gas stove in Xiyuan Street, Qilihe, Lanzhou, on Tuesday (November 1). Butcher shop, closed due to lockdown.

The boy’s father told the BBC that during the call for help, the authorities “did not act”, delaying the time to get to the hospital.

The local police reported that when the police arrived, two people were poisoned and fainted at the scene. One of the children was not breathing at the time and died after being sent to the hospital for rescue. The other person’s vital signs were stable after being sent to the hospital.

Local officials in Lanzhou stressed on Wednesday the need to “resolutely prevent epidemic prevention and control from being simplified across the board”.

Experts told the BBC Chinese that the “secondary disaster” caused by the strict control of the epidemic prevention policy in mainland China may be a bigger crisis than the new crown epidemic itself.

“No one cares”

Local residents told the BBC that the residential area where the incident occurred has been blocked since early October – and mainland China now refers to the blockade measures for the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic as “silent management”.

Local residents told the BBC that the residential area where the incident occurred has been blocked since early October – and mainland China now refers to the blockade measures for the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic as "silent management".

The local police reported that they received assistance from the masses at 13:43 on Tuesday and arrived at the scene 14 minutes later. After investigation and identification, the cause of the incident was "the improper use of a liquefied gas stove, resulting in death from carbon monoxide poisoning."

The boy’s father, Tuo Shilei, told the BBC that he could not send his son out of the residential area blocked by epidemic prevention and control for more than an hour.

“The cause of the child’s death was an accident, but in the process of calling for help, some people avoided it, and inaction is excessive epidemic prevention,” Tuo Shilei said in a telephone interview with the BBC.

He said that around noon on the day of the incident, their family was locked in a shop in the community, and because of “bad conditions”, they used a liquefied gas stove to boil water to heat an unheated room.

Later, he heard his wife fall and “struggle up”. He immediately turned off the gas stove and performed CPR on his wife. After his wife’s condition improved, he discovered that his son was also poisoned.

According to Tuo Shilei, his son was in a coma but was breathing. During this period, he sent a distress message to the community, and personally went to block the bayonet to ask two community staff on duty for help.

“One of the two said that they didn’t bring a mobile phone, and the other said that you are looking for the community and don’t look for us,” said Tuo Shilei.

He said they also asked him to show the latest nucleic acid test results, which he did not.

Then he returned home to give first aid to his son, and said that some people came to help after seeing the video he posted on the Internet, and his son was able to open his eyes for a while.

He said that the crowd helped to find a car and make an emergency call, but for more than an hour "no one was in charge", so they carried the boy to the blockade bayonet, and after finding that there was still no one to help, "I forced my way through." come out".

It is reported that the ambulance arrived at the community after they left.

Tuo Shilei’s son, Tuo Wenxuan, was taken to a hospital about 10 minutes’ drive away from the community. The rescue efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly after 15:00 pm.

resurgence of public outrage

On Tuesday night, local residents in Lanzhou took to the streets to express their anger. Video sent by locals to the BBC showed police officers present to maintain order, including a man being pulled and kicked by a group of men in black uniforms.

Chinese media reported that Zhu Tianshu, member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Lanzhou Municipal Party Committee, visited residential quarters, hospitals and food procurement centers on Tuesday to “coordinate and resolve” epidemic prevention problems, but it is unknown whether he went to the Xiyuan Street in Qilihe, where the poisoning incident occurred.

The official Weibo of China News Weekly quoted Zhu Tianshu as emphasizing that in the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic, it is necessary to “resolutely prevent simplification and one-size-fits-all”, and also pointed out that “resolutely do not delay the problems that can be solved.”

Since the global pandemic of the new crown epidemic, the epidemic prevention policy of “dynamic clearing” in mainland China has continued. The irregular mandatory blockade and large-scale nucleic acid testing and isolation measures have caused huge costs to the economy and accumulated public grievances.

Incidents of casualties due to the "dynamic clearing" epidemic prevention measures have also occurred from time to time. In September, a bus carrying residents of the blockade area to the compulsory isolation site overnight in Guizhou accidentally turned over on the highway in the early morning, killing 27 people. deaths, while the province has recorded two deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to official figures.

China‘s top leader Xi Jinping, who has entered a historic third term, still stated at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that he would adhere to the “dynamic clearing” policy.

The poisoning death of a Lanzhou boy has sparked outrage on Chinese social media. As of Thursday, hashtags related to the incident had more than 150 million views on Sina Weibo.

“He was only three years old, and the epidemic was three years old, and that was his whole life!” said a comment on the incident on Sina Weibo.

There are also some comments that the actual situation of the local epidemic may not be clear, and the epidemic prevention policy cannot be denied due to this incident.

Experts pointed out that the current public opinion in China shows that although there are signs that some people want some changes in the epidemic prevention policy in mainland China, the overall fear of the new crown epidemic is still very serious, which may hinder the process of relaxing epidemic prevention.

“There are now signs of wanting to change (the epidemic prevention policy), but with such a big country, there will be problems with changing too quickly,” Jin Dongyan, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Hong Kong, told the BBC in Chinese.

He pointed out that the Chinese people have formed a huge fear of the new crown virus under the propaganda of epidemic prevention for several years, and they are “afraid of lying flat” in terms of epidemic prevention policy, but in fact, the relaxation of epidemic prevention in many parts of the world does not mean “laying flat”.

He said that the policy cannot be adjusted too quickly, but only “step by step” to avoid a “big panic”.

But he also believes that changing the view on the epidemic is a necessary step, otherwise “if this continues, there will only be social unrest.”

He said that the “secondary disaster” of mainland China‘s epidemic prevention policy is already serious, and the Lanzhou boy incident is just another one.

Tuo Shilei said he wanted to hold the relevant personnel accountable.

“For all the staff involved, where is the problem, and why didn’t they come to the rescue immediately?” he said.

He has been speaking out on Chinese social media about what happened to him and expressed concern for his safety.