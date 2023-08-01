China’s Leadership Reshuffle Raises Questions About the Future of its Nuclear Weapons Program

China‘s Replacement of Army Rocket Force Leaders Sparks Speculation of Purge

China‘s sudden announcement to replace two leaders of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force has fueled speculation that Beijing is purging the elite force responsible for overseeing China‘s nuclear weapons.

The announcement came from the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) on Monday (July 31), promoting Wang Houbin and Xu Xisheng to generals and appointing them as the Rocket Force commander and political commissar respectively. This indirectly confirms the resignations of former commander General Li Yuchao and former political commissar General Xu Zhongbo, who had been missing for several months.

Analysts view this reshuffle as the largest unexpected leadership change within the Chinese military in the past decade. Li Yuchao became the commander of the Rocket Army in January 2022 and served for only one and a half years. The newly promoted Wang Houbin and Xu Xisheng have no previous experience serving in the Rocket Army, with Wang Houbin being from the Navy and Xu Xisheng from the Air Force.

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force is the fourth branch of the Chinese Army, Navy, and Air Force and was formerly known as the Second Artillery Force. In 2015, President Xi Jinping renamed it the Rocket Force as part of a military overhaul.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the promotion ceremony was held at the Bayi Building in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping signed the promotion order and personally issued it to the two newly promoted generals.

Last week, Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” disclosed that Li Yuchao had been taken away by the military’s anti-corruption agency and was under investigation. Reports also suggest that current and former senior Rocket Army generals, Liu Guangbin and Zhang Zhenzhong, were also taken away.

Lyle Morris, a foreign policy and national security fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, commented on the situation, saying, “The latest purge is very telling … China is making one of the most profound changes to its nuclear strategy in decades.” He added, “Xi has consolidated control of the PLA in unprecedented ways, but that doesn’t mean it’s done. Xi remains concerned about corruption in the military and is signaling that absolute loyalty to (the party) has yet to be realized.”

There has also been speculation about the death of Wu Guohua, the former deputy commander of the Rocket Force, on Chinese social media. Although an obituary was issued and confirmed by Shanghai’s official media outlet, The Paper, it was deleted hours later. Xinhua News Agency, which typically publishes obituaries of important officials, has remained silent on the matter.

Lyle Morris believes that Li Yuchao’s investigation, combined with the recent replacement of former foreign minister Qin Gang, poses a significant challenge to Xi Jinping’s leadership team. Qin Gang, regarded as Xi Jinping’s most trusted foreign minister, was unexpectedly replaced by former foreign minister Wang Yi last week for unknown reasons.

During Xi Jinping’s recent inspection of the Air Force of the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command, he highlighted the importance of continuing the fight against corruption in the military.

Meanwhile, official media has reported that the Equipment Development Department of the Military Commission is investigating and rectifying violations of regulations and disciplines related to equipment procurement tenders. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the Chinese military.

Past anti-corruption campaigns in the Chinese military resulted in the “sacking” and prosecution of former CMC vice-chairmen Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong in 2014 for corruption. Guo Boxiong was sentenced to life imprisonment by a military court, while Xu Caihou passed away before the trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

