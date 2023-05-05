Home » China’s logistics sector posts stable growth in Q1
China’s logistics sector posts stable growth in Q1

A report by the China Federation of Logistics and Procurement shows that China‘s logistics sector posted steady growth in the first quarter of 2023.

The report details that social logistics rose 3.9% year-on-year from January to March, reaching 84.3 trillion yuan (about 12.21 trillion US dollars).

Logistics in the industrial products sector rose 3% year-on-year in the first three months of the year.

According to the report, the logistics industry’s total revenue increased 6.7 percent year-on-year during the cited period, approaching 3 trillion yuan.

