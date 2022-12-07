The memorial service for the late former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday morning, and Xi Jinping delivered a eulogy. Le Monde’s correspondent in Beijing, Frédéric Lemaître, published an article saying that China‘s mourning for Jiang Zemin is highly politicized, and that Xi Jinping praised the former leader for his suppression of the 1989 protests.

Lemaitre wrote that Xi Jinping’s speech at Jiang Zemin’s memorial service on Tuesday, December 6 was not a simple eulogy, but a real political speech.

In the Great Hall of the People, facing thousands of Communist Party officials wearing one or even two anti-epidemic masks, Xi Jinping praised Jiang Zemin as an “outstanding leader” for “clearly opposing unrest” during the “serious political turmoil that occurred at the turn of spring and summer in 1989.” leaders”. Indeed, after the student massacre in Tiananmen Square in June 1989, Jiang Zemin, then in charge of the Shanghai party committee, was chosen by Deng Xiaoping to restore order while modernizing the economy, Lemaitre said.

After 1989, Jiang Zemin suppressed the student unrest, and ten years later, Jiang Zemin severely suppressed Falun Gong. However, at the same time, Jiang Zemin also led China to join the World Trade Organization. During his 50-minute eulogy on Tuesday, Mr. Xi mentioned the word “open” about 10 times. However, Jiang Zemin has narrowed the relationship between China and the United States, while Xi Jinping called on the CCP to “go hand in hand with all progressive forces in the world” and “promote a new type of international relations.”

Stock market trading suspended

Lemaitre also wrote that in China, the party commands everything. No, at 10:00 on Tuesday morning, when the memorial service started, not only the flute sounded all over the country, but also, like a scene in an online game, the stock markets in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong also stopped trading for three minutes. From the announcement of Jiang Zemin’s death on November 30 to December 7, almost all Chinese Internet portals, including McDonald’s, were black.

Lemaitre went on to write that Jiang Zemin’s death has sparked a lot of commentary on Chinese social media. Some criticize Xi Jinping by praising Jiang Zemin. Many netizens paid tribute to Jiang Zemin, who spoke Russian and English and introduced Chinese manga and James Cameron’s Titanic to Chinese people. One netizen wrote, “Jiang Zemin is open-minded, humble and funny. He accepts criticism of himself and the government. You can joke with him at the dinner table without worrying about being caught at night.” But another netizen called for these praises to be relativized, writing, “Have you forgotten the wave of layoffs in the 1990s? How sad! Our image of Jiang Zemin has changed for the better only because Xi Jinping’s leadership is worse .”

very good ghost exhibit

Le Monde’s Beijing correspondent also published an article on Tuesday reporting that the 8th Jimei x Arles International Photography Festival opened in Xiamen against the background of the new crown epidemic prevention, and the number of potential visitors has been greatly reduced due to the epidemic prevention measures. The title of the related article is: In Xiamen, across from Taiwan, there is a very good ghost exhibition.

Today, Lemaitre writes, to successfully host a contemporary art show in China requires both logistical and political prowess. Nevertheless, the 8th Jimei x Arles International Photography Festival kicked off in Xiamen as scheduled on November 25. Xiamen, with 3.7 million residents, faces Taiwan. Jimei is a neighborhood in Xiamen. Lemaitre said the holding of the exhibition was a feat, and it was even more commendable that it opened on schedule with very few visitors. You know, if you want to enter the exhibition to participate in the opening ceremony, you must take at least three negative nucleic acid tests in Xiamen within the previous three days. Coupled with other restrictions, many people chose to participate in the opening ceremony online.

Lemaitre continued to write that a few days after the opening, on November 29, the exhibition was closed due to a positive case of the new crown in the Jimei neighborhood. Although the exhibition reopened on December 2, however, it cannot be ruled out that there will be new frustrating events before the exhibition’s expected closing date on January 3, 2023. Such is life in China: chaotic and unpredictable.