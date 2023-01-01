(China news) Gong Jintang, a veteran Chinese actor known as the “national father”, passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 84.

Gong Jintang played the head of the family “Kangbo” in the Guangdong family comedy “Foreign Daughter-in-Law and Local Man”, which has been on the air for more than 20 years, and his role is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Hu Yanfen, who played the role of “the second daughter-in-law of the Kang family” in the play, posted a photo with Gong Jintang on social media on the 1st, saying: “I heard bad news on the first day of New Year’s Day in 2023. Are there good things that have been promised?”

Hu Yanfen recalled Gong Jintang’s support and care when she first stepped into the theater circle. She said that she called Gong Jintang Dadou (dad) for more than 40 years, and wrote “you will always be my dad” reluctantly.She mourned senior actors, saying: “Thank you for more than 20 years! The audience likes you and is not willing to part with you… The Kang family in foreign dramas will never hear your laughter again.”

Qian Yiying, who played “Huang Fei” in “The Local Wife” posted a group photo of the play in the studio, and said with emotion, “I didn’t expect this to be the last group photo! Master~Cang Bo~you are on your way !”