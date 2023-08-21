China’s National Parks: Protecting the Harmony of All Things

China Builds the World‘s Largest National Park System to Protect the Harmonious Coexistence of All Things

Xining, August 21, Xinhua News Agency – The second National Park Forum, co-sponsored by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration) and Qinghai Provincial People’s Government, was recently held in Xining, Qinghai. The forum aimed to discuss and build the world‘s largest national park system and contribute to the protection of flagship species.

National parks are considered the most important part of the natural ecosystem in China, showcasing the country’s unique natural landscapes and rich biodiversity. These parks have become the essence of natural heritage, representing the harmonious coexistence of all things. From the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to the coast of the South China Sea, a beautiful picture of nature and ecology begins to unfold.

China has already established its first batch of national parks, including Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Siberian Tiger and Leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Wuyi Mountain. These national parks cover an area of 230,000 square kilometers, which accounts for nearly 30% of China‘s land area dedicated to the protection of key wildlife species.

Guan Zhiou, the director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), described the establishment of the national park system as a major institutional innovation in the construction of an ecological civilization and a beautiful China. This marks a new era in the protection of natural ecology.

Several national parks have already experienced significant success. For example, the Sanjiangyuan National Park has successfully protected the sources of the Yangtze River, the Yellow River, and the Lancang River. As a result, the population of the Tibetan antelope has recovered to over 70,000. The Giant Panda National Park has protected over 70% of wild giant pandas and established 13 ecological corridors for local populations. The tiger and leopard national park has also developed smooth cross-border passages, leading to the recovery of Siberian tigers (over 50) and Amur leopards (over 60). The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park continues to improve its rainforest habitat, leading to the recovery of Hainan gibbons, with a population of 6 groups and 37 individuals.

The recovery of flagship species within these national parks is a significant sign of increasing ecological biodiversity and the improvement of ecological functions, according to experts. This recovery also indicates that animals and plants in the habitats they depend on are growing healthily. Within the national parks and national park candidate areas, there are more than 5,000 species of terrestrial vertebrates and 29,000 species of higher plants, which protect over 80% of the national key protected wildlife species and their habitats.

Stephen Polaski, a member of the Science and Technology Committee of the IUCN and the National Academy of Sciences in the United States, commended China‘s efforts to reverse the loss of biodiversity and put nature on the road to recovery. These efforts benefit both people and the earth.

Since the establishment of national parks, there has been a focus on using scientific and technological advancements to protect wild animals within these areas. The recent forum showcased various technological products, such as unmanned flying vehicles and ground intelligent terminals, which are used for natural ecological monitoring and real-time carbon sink measurement. These advancements greatly assist in the monitoring and protection of flagship species within national parks.

National parks are not just sanctuaries for rare species but also provide high-quality ecological products enjoyed by the surrounding communities. Guan Zhiou emphasized the importance of improving people’s livelihoods through protection. Various regions are accelerating the promotion of green transformation and development and exploring mechanisms to realize the value of ecological products. These mechanisms include franchising, eco-tourism, nature education, and recreational experiences.

For instance, the Sanjiangyuan National Park has implemented a “franchising” system where local herdsmen serve as natural experience guides. This initiative provides additional income opportunities and explores an “one household, one post” ecological management and protection mechanism. Approximately 20,000 herdsmen have transformed from herders to caregivers, earning a fixed income of about 20,000 yuan per year.

The “ecological dividend” of national parks will continue to be released. China announced during the forum that it will steadily and orderly promote the establishment of new national parks such as the mouth of the Yellow River, Qianjiangyuan-Baishanzu, and Kalamaili.

Tang Xiaoping, the director of the National Park Research Institute, stated that the further development and brand-building of national parks will allow more and more people to enjoy the fruits of green development.

