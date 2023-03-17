As reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, China‘s natural gas production recorded steady growth in the first two months of 2023.

The entity specified that the country produced 39,800 million cubic meters of natural gas in the period, which represents a year-on-year increase of 6.7%.

The bureau detailed that the growth rate for the January-February period was 0.2 percentage points higher than that of December 2022.

China‘s crude oil production grew 1.8% year-on-year, reaching 34.17 million tons during the same period.