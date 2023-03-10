Home News China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang used the “Constitution” to talk about the Taiwan issue and why it caused controversy- BBC News 中文
News

China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang used the “Constitution” to talk about the Taiwan issue and why it caused controversy- BBC News 中文

by admin
China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang used the “Constitution” to talk about the Taiwan issue and why it caused controversy- BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/299E/production/_128945601_gettyimages-1247845004.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/299E/production/_128945601_gettyimages-1247845004.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/299E/production/_128945601_gettyimages-1247845004.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/299E/production/_128945601_gettyimages-1247845004.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/299E/production/_128945601_gettyimages-1247845004.jpg 800w” alt=”中国” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/299E/production/_128945601_gettyimages-1247845004.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

China‘s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, made his first public appearance at the foreign ministers’ press conference of the “Two Sessions” on March 7, emphasizing that the Taiwan issue is the core of China‘s core interests and the first red line that cannot be crossed in Sino-US relations. The Constitution of the Republic quoted the “Preamble” as saying: “Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China. It is the sacred duty of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, to complete the great cause of reunifying the motherland.”

This move immediately sparked a backlash in Taiwan’s public opinion. Some netizens left messages saying, “Whether there is the Republic of China or the People’s Republic of China first”, “The constitution of the Republic of China should be listed earlier”, and questioned that the CCP regime has never ruled since its establishment in 1949. In Taiwan, the civil war is not over in theory, “it is not certain who will rule who”. Some people joked that “it would be better if the Chinese Constitution directly included the United States“, and some people pointed out that China and Taiwan are “one country on each side, and they are not subordinate to each other.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Yongjian responded that Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China. This is an objective fact and the status quo. No matter how the Chinese government distorts Taiwan’s claim, it cannot change the fact that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not affiliated to each other. He reiterated that Taiwan’s sovereignty only belongs to the 23 million Taiwanese people, and only the Taiwanese people have the right to decide Taiwan’s future.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council also stated that “mutual non-affiliation between the two sides of the strait” is the foundation of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and regional peace, and it is not the “one China principle” that the CCP authorities dwarf Taiwan and distort the facts.

You may also like

FORMEZ PA against discrimination, the e-learning platform is...

Miraculous salvation in the vehicle that rolled over...

Aída Merlano must be detained in Bogotá for...

Cloud, configuration errors in almost all companies

Fitch raises its 2023 growth forecast for the...

Guide for the defense of women’s rights in...

Italy – Israel, first Economic Forum for Italian...

Ligue 1/J27: Bradley Barcola twice decisive, allows OL...

Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives held...

The 5 best books on Lapland

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy