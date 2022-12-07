Home News China’s “New Ten Measures” New Crown Epidemic Prevention Measures: Not Mentioned, Insisting on Clearing Zero, For the First Time It Is Clear That Conditions Can Be Quarantined at Home- BBC News 中文
News

China’s “New Ten Measures” New Crown Epidemic Prevention Measures: Not Mentioned, Insisting on Clearing Zero, For the First Time It Is Clear That Conditions Can Be Quarantined at Home- BBC News 中文

by admin
China’s “New Ten Measures” New Crown Epidemic Prevention Measures: Not Mentioned, Insisting on Clearing Zero, For the First Time It Is Clear That Conditions Can Be Quarantined at Home- BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronaviruschina-2048.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image captiontext,

The “New Ten Rules” abandoned mandatory centralized isolation, and also required that residential areas should not be closed at will.

On the basis of the “Twenty Articles” earlier, the Chinese government issued ten further regulations to relax the new crown virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic prevention measures, including for the first time explicitly changing the mandatory centralized isolation to home isolation if conditions permit.

The announcement issued by the State Council of China on Wednesday (December 7) did not mention “insisting on dynamic clearing and unswerving”, and required that various forms of temporary closures should not be adopted, and no more inspections of negative nucleic acid test certificates and Health codes, asymptomatic infected persons who are eligible for home isolation, and mild cases generally adopt home isolation.

After China issued the “Twenty Measures” in November to optimize the management of the epidemic, the epidemic has shown a rebound trend. A fire in a closed residential area in Urumqi, Xinjiang, triggered large-scale protests in Shanghai and other places. People opposed maintaining the “dynamic All kinds of restrictions on personal freedom under the “zero clearing” policy.

See also  Draghi in the Senate: the intervention in view of the European Council

However, the announcement by the State Council did not mention the relaxation of entry quarantine.

You may also like

Giorgia Meloni and her daughter threatened on social...

Sardinia, solved the mystery of the yacht seized...

The Auronzo ice rink will be demolished. Meanwhile,...

Woman tied up and doused with ink? Official:...

Cash and the underground economy: Calabria and Campania...

Whose “feast” is the exit of Chinese nucleic...

Dl Rave: off crimes against the public administration

Market supervision: People’s livelihood and epidemic prevention supplies...

Metal hunt for green batteries: “A lithium treasure...

Two days, four new crown vaccines announced that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy