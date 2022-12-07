December 7, 2022 at 5:42 am Last updated: 11 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/16EE1/production/_127912939_042446.2022-12-03t042330z_1451153638_rc2mxx9ych78_rtrmadp_3_health-coronavirus–china-2048.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image captiontext, The “New Ten Rules” abandoned mandatory centralized isolation, and also required that residential areas should not be closed at will.

On the basis of the “Twenty Articles” earlier, the Chinese government issued ten further regulations to relax the new crown virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic prevention measures, including for the first time explicitly changing the mandatory centralized isolation to home isolation if conditions permit.

The announcement issued by the State Council of China on Wednesday (December 7) did not mention “insisting on dynamic clearing and unswerving”, and required that various forms of temporary closures should not be adopted, and no more inspections of negative nucleic acid test certificates and Health codes, asymptomatic infected persons who are eligible for home isolation, and mild cases generally adopt home isolation.

After China issued the “Twenty Measures” in November to optimize the management of the epidemic, the epidemic has shown a rebound trend. A fire in a closed residential area in Urumqi, Xinjiang, triggered large-scale protests in Shanghai and other places. People opposed maintaining the “dynamic All kinds of restrictions on personal freedom under the “zero clearing” policy. See also Draghi in the Senate: the intervention in view of the European Council

However, the announcement by the State Council did not mention the relaxation of entry quarantine.

Please pay attention to this news that will be continuously updated.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Faced with the gradual loosening of the strict “clearing” epidemic prevention policy, people have different opinions.