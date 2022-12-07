On the basis of the “Twenty Articles” earlier, the Chinese government issued ten further regulations to relax the new crown virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic prevention measures, including for the first time explicitly changing the mandatory centralized isolation to home isolation if conditions permit.
The announcement issued by the State Council of China on Wednesday (December 7) did not mention “insisting on dynamic clearing and unswerving”, and required that various forms of temporary closures should not be adopted, and no more inspections of negative nucleic acid test certificates and Health codes, asymptomatic infected persons who are eligible for home isolation, and mild cases generally adopt home isolation.
After China issued the “Twenty Measures” in November to optimize the management of the epidemic, the epidemic has shown a rebound trend. A fire in a closed residential area in Urumqi, Xinjiang, triggered large-scale protests in Shanghai and other places. People opposed maintaining the “dynamic All kinds of restrictions on personal freedom under the “zero clearing” policy.
However, the announcement by the State Council did not mention the relaxation of entry quarantine.
