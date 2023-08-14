China’s Newly Revised Sports Law and the Success of the First Sports Publicity Week: Promoting a Strong Sports Nation and a Healthy China

Newly Revised Sports Law of China to Take Effect in 2023, Promoting Sports Publicity Week

The newly revised “Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China” will officially come into effect on January 1, 2023, bringing significant changes to the sports industry in the country. One of the highlights of the revised law is the inclusion of the “Sports Publicity Week” as a dedicated event in Article 15 of the General Provisions. The first sports publicity week took place last week, from August 7th to 13th, and yielded positive results in promoting the spirit of sports and spreading sports culture.

To maximize the impact of the sports publicity week, various regions in China implemented a “publicity policy” to ensure the successful interpretation of the law. The main objectives of the week were to promote the high-quality development of the sports industry, contribute to the construction of a strong sports country and a healthy China, and spread positive sports energy. Media outlets played a crucial role in disseminating this message, with over 410,000 news reports and self-media disseminations related to the sports publicity week and National Fitness Day.

The integration of online and offline platforms was also emphasized during the sports publicity week. By adopting the “Media+” model, media outlets were able to optimize online publicity and engage with a wider audience. The efforts paid off, with approximately 320,000 Weibo posts and 17,251 short videos released on various new media platforms, reaching a total of more than 410,000 total engagements related to the week’s activities.

Another vital aspect of the sports publicity week was the emphasis on legal education. Various forms of legal education centered around the newly revised sports law were conducted nationwide. These efforts aimed to deepen the public’s understanding of the rule of law in sports, laying a solid foundation for the construction of a sports power in China. Different regions implemented unique approaches to legal education. For instance, Zhejiang hosted the offline finals of the National Fitness Knowledge Grand Prix, while the Xinjiang Sports Bureau conducted a publicity campaign for the newly revised sports law.

The popularization of the sports law among adolescents was also a key focus. Hunan Innovation, in conjunction with the 2023 National Fitness Online Games, held the third sports recitation speech cloud competition and “Youth Sports Talk” carnival. These activities allowed young participants from primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, training institutions, and individuals across the country to share their thoughts on the construction of the rule of law in sports. The aim was to make sports more “visible” and “audible” to young people by telling stories about the rule of law in sports from their perspective.

In addition to legal education, the sports publicity week also played a role in promoting national fitness. The 15th National Fitness Day, scheduled for August 8, 2023, generated a significant social response. Around this day, more than 24,000 national fitness events were organized across the country, with over 6.5 million people directly participating. These events aimed to improve the health level of the masses and make fitness accessible to all, contributing to the people’s sense of happiness, gain, and satisfaction.

To deepen the integration of sports and health, several regions organized activities that catered to the diverse fitness needs of the masses. For example, Sichuan lowered the main venue of the National Fitness Day to townships, conducting various activities such as children’s basketball, Qiang dance, and Tai Chi. Similarly, Shanghai organized the “Exploring the ‘Secret’ Sports Training” activity, which allowed citizens to enter prestigious sports venues and learn about sports knowledge and culture. These initiatives aimed to improve the health of the population and foster the sharing of competitive sports achievements.

To encourage further integration of sports and health, the Shandong province held the third summit forum on the integration of sports and health. This forum provided a platform for exchanges and discussions on innovative models and scientific research in the field. Cooperation agreements were signed between the Institute of Sports Science of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Shandong Provincial Sports Bureau to strengthen national physique monitoring, scientific fitness guidance, and national physical exercise standards.

The first sports publicity week was deemed a success in promoting the spirit of sports, spreading sports culture, and consolidating the foundation of the rule of law in sports. With the implementation of the newly revised sports law and the continued efforts to promote national fitness, China is poised to become a strong sports power while enhancing the health and well-being of its citizens.

