At noon on October 10th, @xining Safari Park issued an obituary saying: The only captive male hozen rabbit in China – Ho Simiao,He died of suffocation due to chicken stuck in his throat while eating, aged 7 and a half. The full text is as follows: At 9:50 a.m. on October 10, 2022, the only captive male hozen rabbit in China, Hoen Simiao, unfortunately suffocated to death due to chicken stuck in his throat while eating. He was 7 and a half years old.

Hun Simiao, born in 2015, was rescued by Qinghai Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center from a citizen’s home in Xining City. After being raised artificially, she has been living in Xining Wildlife Park.

Early 2018Due to the short mating time for the first time, it was named “Hun Simiao” and gradually became the most famous and influential rabbit hoon in China.

In 2021, Huan Simiao and the female rabbit Hushang Xiang, who was rescued in 2019, will give birth to a daughter named Hushen Auntie.It is the first artificially bred hozen in China, which fills the domestic gap.

In his whole life, Simiao has never enjoyed the vast wild plateau, and has never breathed the bitter freedom, but he has used his life to let countless people know, understand, pay attention and care about the species of hozen, and artificially cultivate it in our country. On the road of breeding research, an immortal monument has been established.

Afterwards, Xining Wildlife Park will review the accident, re-evaluate the possible risks in the current feeding and management, and avoid the same tragedy from happening again.

See also  Farewell to Ghigliordini, the mourning shoemaker from Montebelluna

It’s because we didn’t take good care of the four seconds, I’m sorry for the four seconds, and I’m sorry everyone!

In March of this year, the well-known popular science blogger “Infinite Xiaoliang” introduced him to the Xining Wildlife Park. This rabbit became popular, and many people rushed to the wildlife park to visit.

The reason why Hu Simiao was given such a name,Because it was photographed mating for only 4 seconds for the first time, it is called Hunsimiao (four seconds)

According to the data, the hozen is a cat, a national second-class protected animal, and an animal in the “World Conservation Union’s Red List of Threatened Species”. It looks cute and innocent, so its photos are often made into emoticons, although It is a carnivorous animal, but the hozen is very timid and can only bully the plateau pika, an animal that resembles both a mouse and a rabbit.

After the obituary was issued, many netizens sent their condolences online and said that they have gone well all the way.

