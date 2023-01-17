Home News China’s population falls for first time in 60 years, births hit record low last year – BBC News 中文
China has released population data for 2022, showing that the country’s population has shrunk for the first time in 60 years; some analysts believe that this marks that China has entered an “era of negative population growth.”

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday (January 17) that China will have 9.56 million births and 10.41 million deaths in 2022, a decrease of 850,000 from the end of the previous year. It was the first decline in population since the country suffered a famine following Mao Zedong’s “Great Leap Forward” movement in the early 1960s.

According to official figures, China‘s current population is 1.4118 billion people.

China‘s fertility rate has been declining for years. This prompted the government to issue a series of policies in an attempt to slow the trend. However, the “three children” policy, which has been implemented for two years, has not been effective.

