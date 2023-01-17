53 minutes ago

China has released population data for 2022, showing that the country’s population has shrunk for the first time in 60 years; some analysts believe that this marks that China has entered an “era of negative population growth.”

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday (January 17) that China will have 9.56 million births and 10.41 million deaths in 2022, a decrease of 850,000 from the end of the previous year. It was the first decline in population since the country suffered a famine following Mao Zedong’s “Great Leap Forward” movement in the early 1960s.

According to official figures, China‘s current population is 1.4118 billion people.

China‘s fertility rate has been declining for years. This prompted the government to issue a series of policies in an attempt to slow the trend. However, the “three children” policy, which has been implemented for two years, has not been effective.

The United Nations predicted last year that India’s population will surpass that of China in mid-April this year, becoming the most populous country in the world. At the same time, the populations of other East Asian countries, such as Japan and South Korea, are also shrinking.

The turning point was not unexpected, but it came much sooner than the government and some demographers had predicted.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences predicted in 2019 that the population will reach a peak of 1.44 billion in 2029. The neutral scenario of the United Nations 2019 Population Prospects Report predicts that China‘s population peak will arrive in 2031.

Yi Fuxian, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin in the United States who has long been concerned about China‘s population policy, told BBC Chinese that this figure shows that China is facing an “unprecedented population crisis.”

“Because the population decline was nine years earlier than official expectations, it means that a lot of China‘s policymaking in the past few years was based on wrong population data,” he said. “China needs to change a lot of social and economic policies dramatically.”

“The whole society is aging, which will cause the society to lose its vitality. If the government does not take action, many manufacturing industries will face a shortage of human resources and be threatened by industrial relocation,” he added.

The data shows that China‘s birth rate in 2022 will be 6.77‰, which is lower than the 7.52‰ in 2021, setting a record low. In 2019, this figure is still above 10‰.

Su Yue, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), said the long-term impact of the new crown epidemic and last year’s blockade could drag down China‘s birth rate.

“This trend will continue and may even worsen post-COVID-19, as high youth unemployment and weak income expectations could further delay young people’s marriage and parenthood plans, dragging down birth numbers,” she said.

China‘s demographic trends over the years have been largely shaped by the controversial “one-child” policy, or “one-child policy.” The policy was introduced around 1979 to slow population growth.

Families who broke the rules were fined, some lost their jobs, or had forced labor induced. The policy has also led to an imbalance in the sex ratio due to the idea of ​​”son preference” in some places.

In 2016, China abolished its “one-child” policy, allowing couples to have two children. In 2021, the authorities will relax the restrictions to “three children”.

In recent years, central and local governments have also offered tax breaks, better maternal health care and other incentives to try to reverse the rapid decline in the birth rate.

For example, last year Changsha, Hunan Province issued a new policy that provides a one-time childcare subsidy of 10,000 yuan ($1,480) per child for families with three or more children.

To encourage young people to get married, some local governments also organize blind dates and try to curb high-priced bride prices.

Chinese President Xi Jinping even made the issue a priority at the 20th National Congress, promising to “establish a system of fertility support policies”.

But these measures did not lead to a significant increase in the birth rate. Some experts say this is because the burden of childcare remains high on top of the government’s “birthing” policy. For example, it is still difficult for women to balance childcare and work, and good childcare resources such as kindergartens and nurseries are insufficient.

Bussarawan Teerawichitchainan, director of the Center for Family and Population Research at the National University of Singapore, said that in addition to encouraging fertility, China should also focus on improving gender equality at home and in the workplace.

Experience in Scandinavian countries has shown that such moves can boost fertility rates, she said.

Last year, China revised the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests, introducing safeguards against women’s sexual harassment and workplace discrimination to create a “fair employment and entrepreneurial environment” for women.

However, some experts believe that this turning point does not mean that its impact will be immediate.

Paul Cheung, former head of the United Nations Statistics Division and now a professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said China has “sufficient human resources” and “abundant lead time” to deal with its demographic challenges.