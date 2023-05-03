China’s renewable power capacity increases in Q1

China‘s renewable energy installed capacity saw strong growth in the first quarter of this year amid the country’s efforts for green transition, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

China posted an 86.5-percent year-on-year increase in its new renewable energy installed capacity, standing at 47.4 million kilowatts in the first three months of 2023, covering 80.3 percent of total new capacity. installed.

At the end of March, installed renewable energy capacity reached about 1.26 billion kilowatts, according to the source.

In the first quarter of this year, China‘s renewable power generation expanded 11.4 percent on-year to reach 594.7 billion kWh. Specifically, wind and photovoltaic electricity generation grew 27.8 percent year-on-year during the period.