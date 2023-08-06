China’s Scientific and Technological Innovations Thrive in the First Half of the Year: Breakthroughs and Advancements Shape High-Quality Development

Title: China‘s Remarkable Scientific and Technological Achievements Consolidate High-Quality Development

Introduction:

In the first half of this year, China has witnessed a wave of remarkable scientific and technological achievements, underlining the country’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance. Breakthroughs in various fields, from agriculture to nuclear fusion, have fueled high-quality development and positioned China as a global leader in science and technology. President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of technological innovation in promoting modernization, prompting a significant increase in investment in high-tech industries and new infrastructure construction.

Innovation-Driven Development:

China‘s innovation-driven development strategy has gained momentum, with high-level scientific and technological self-reliance taking center stage. The country has seen a surge in investment in high-tech industries, with growth outpacing total investment. The construction of new infrastructure, particularly in areas such as 5G and data centers, has also received a significant boost. Enterprises have played a crucial role in scientific and technological innovation, leading to deep integration with the economy for sustainable growth.

Enterprises as Innovators:

Enterprises in China have increasingly become important players in technological innovation, as evidenced by the growing number of domestic enterprises with valid invention patents. With 385,000 enterprises holding valid invention patents, the country has witnessed an annual increase of 60,000, accounting for over 70% of the domestic total. This reflects the vibrant and dynamic nature of innovative enterprises, which continue to contribute to industrial upgrading and economic strength.

Empowering High-Quality Development:

Scientific and technological innovation has emerged as a catalyst for industrial upgrading and structural optimization, driving industries towards the mid-to-high end. China‘s output of solar cells, industrial control computers and systems, as well as investment in medical equipment and electronics, has seen significant growth. The information transmission, software, and information technology service industry have also witnessed an increase in value-added contributions.

Strengthening Basic Research:

The importance of strengthening basic research has been highlighted by General Secretary Xi Jinping as a crucial step towards achieving high-level self-reliance in science and technology. China has made significant progress in basic research, with major original achievements capturing global attention. Notably, the discovery of nickel oxide superconductor in the liquid nitrogen temperature zone and the preparation of 51-bit quantum entangled states by Chinese scientists have opened new frontiers in respective fields.

Consolidating Self-Reliance and Self-Improvement:

China‘s commitment to basic research has paved the way for consolidating the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. These efforts have significantly enhanced the country’s original innovation capabilities, positioning it as a global leader in the scientific community. China‘s contributions to the Nature Index have secured its position as the world‘s leading contributor.

Conclusion:

China‘s commitment to scientific and technological innovation has yielded remarkable results in the first half of the year, with breakthroughs across sectors fueling high-quality development. With increased investment in high-tech industries and new infrastructure, enterprises are emerging as key drivers of innovation. Strengthened efforts in basic research have further consolidated China‘s position as a global scientific and technological powerhouse. As the country continues to prioritize innovation, it is poised for greater achievements in the future.

