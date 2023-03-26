

China independently developed a new type of surface replacement prosthesis to fill the gap and benefit people with elbow joint injuries



Chinanews.com, Shanghai, March 25th (Chen Jing Gu Zhuomin) The reporter learned on the 25th that a team of Chinese orthopedic experts and medical technology companies have jointly developed a personalized and customized distal humeral surface replacement prosthesis with biological osseointegration capabilities. Patients with elbow joint injuries have brought a safer, more efficient and integrated innovative treatment plan.

This means that China‘s self-developed orthopedic medical devices have realized the five-in-one organic combination of “production, learning, research, medicine, and use”, and have promoted the diagnosis and treatment of bone and joint injuries into a new stage.

According to Fan Cunyi, the orthopedic team of the Sixth People’s Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (hereinafter referred to as: Shanghai Sixth Hospital), who led the research and development of this new medical device, the hospital took the lead in the diagnosis and treatment of post-traumatic elbow joint dysfunction in China, and explored systematic solutions to related problems. Solutions to clinical problems.

Professor Fan Cunyi, deputy director of the National Orthopedic Medical Center and vice president of Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital, told reporters that this new surface replacement prosthesis can not only restore the normal anatomical structure of the distal humerus, but also correct cubitus valgus and fix fractures. Restoring the normal line of force and realizing the “trinity” innovative surgical solution has filled the international gap in the field of related equipment.

Ruan Hongjiang, a senior clinical expert of the team and deputy chief physician of the Orthopedics Department of Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital, said that the successful development of this new device will help promote the progress and development of the orthopedics industry, promote the research and development and transformation of the intelligent diagnosis system for orthopedic diseases, and improve the quality of intelligent orthopedics. Independent innovation capabilities in the field of diagnosis and treatment.

In the interview, Professor Fan Cunyi shared a case. Two years ago, 26-year-old Ms. Hua (pseudonym) suffered a comminuted fracture of the left distal humerus due to a car accident. Although internal fixation and plaster were performed in time, she still suffered from Elbow joint dysfunction, elbow joint pain, limited movement, and varus are the three major problems that plague her. On weekdays, it is difficult to perform daily activities such as combing hair, opening doors, and typing. Professor Fan Cunyi’s team decided to perform a personalized surface replacement prosthesis for this patient.

The surgery was a complete success, the range of motion of the joint returned to normal, and the varus was corrected. The postoperative x-ray showed that the fixed position of the prosthesis was ideal and the anatomical structure was restored. (over)

