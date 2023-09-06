Home » China’s Service Trade Fair 2023: Over 1,100 Projects and Internationalization of Exhibitors
News

China’s Service Trade Fair 2023: Over 1,100 Projects and Internationalization of Exhibitors

by admin

China‘s Service Trade Fair in 2023 to See Over 1,100 Projects and Increased Internationalization Rate

The service trade fair scheduled to take place in 2023 in China is expected to witness the implementation of more than 1,100 projects. Additionally, the internationalization rate of offline exhibitors is projected to exceed 20%.

According to China Net, the event aims to strengthen international cooperation in the service trade sector and promote the further opening up of the Chinese market. With a surge of projects, the fair will provide opportunities for both domestic and foreign companies to explore potential partnerships and expand their business networks.

In his speech at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of openness and cooperation in driving the country’s economic growth. Xinhua News Agency reported that President Xi highlighted China‘s commitment to creating an open and inclusive business environment for global trade.

President Xi’s video speech to the fair’s Global Service Trade Summit drew enthusiastic responses from participants. People’s Daily Online reported that the emphasis on cooperation and win-win strategies resonated with attendees, reflecting the positive outlook for future collaborations.

Chinatimes.com quoted the mainland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which expressed the view that opening up would bring prosperity, while closing off would lead to decline. The ministry highlighted the value of international cooperation in driving economic development and emphasized the need for continued efforts to foster an open global market.

The enthusiastic reception to President Xi’s speech at CIFTIS demonstrates the confidence and optimism surrounding the future of service trade. Xinhua News Agency highlighted the boost in development confidence resulting from President Xi’s address, promoting a better and prosperous future for all.

See also  Sentinel Championship, Smith wins the 4th in his career, Ram 2nd Morikawa T5 Spieth T21

As the service trade fair concludes, it serves as a testament to China‘s commitment to opening up its market and promoting global cooperation. The event not only facilitates business partnerships but also showcases China‘s role as a leading player in the international service trade sector.

With its focus on internationalization and cooperation, the 2023 China Service Trade Fair paves the way for a more interconnected and prosperous future for global trade.

You may also like

Jira Cloud ahead – the safe journey of...

A recipe for cold meat on homemade beetroot...

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: Find an...

Edict 2nd. notice Oswaldo Ballesteros Rodríguez

Maize silage: Focus on silage quality and your...

UN Secretary-General Guterres: Climate destruction has begun –...

Technical Problems Plague Texas Driver’s License Upgrade, Forcing...

Archaeologists discover a pre-Hispanic lost city in southern...

Invasion of Mayflies: Street Lights in Yuanjiang City...

Foster parents happy: children from Vietnam are allowed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy