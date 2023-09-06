China’s Service Trade Fair 2023: Over 1,100 Projects and Internationalization of Exhibitors

China‘s Service Trade Fair in 2023 to See Over 1,100 Projects and Increased Internationalization Rate

The service trade fair scheduled to take place in 2023 in China is expected to witness the implementation of more than 1,100 projects. Additionally, the internationalization rate of offline exhibitors is projected to exceed 20%.

According to China Net, the event aims to strengthen international cooperation in the service trade sector and promote the further opening up of the Chinese market. With a surge of projects, the fair will provide opportunities for both domestic and foreign companies to explore potential partnerships and expand their business networks.

In his speech at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of openness and cooperation in driving the country’s economic growth. Xinhua News Agency reported that President Xi highlighted China‘s commitment to creating an open and inclusive business environment for global trade.

President Xi’s video speech to the fair’s Global Service Trade Summit drew enthusiastic responses from participants. People’s Daily Online reported that the emphasis on cooperation and win-win strategies resonated with attendees, reflecting the positive outlook for future collaborations.

Chinatimes.com quoted the mainland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which expressed the view that opening up would bring prosperity, while closing off would lead to decline. The ministry highlighted the value of international cooperation in driving economic development and emphasized the need for continued efforts to foster an open global market.

The enthusiastic reception to President Xi’s speech at CIFTIS demonstrates the confidence and optimism surrounding the future of service trade. Xinhua News Agency highlighted the boost in development confidence resulting from President Xi’s address, promoting a better and prosperous future for all.

As the service trade fair concludes, it serves as a testament to China‘s commitment to opening up its market and promoting global cooperation. The event not only facilitates business partnerships but also showcases China‘s role as a leading player in the international service trade sector.

With its focus on internationalization and cooperation, the 2023 China Service Trade Fair paves the way for a more interconnected and prosperous future for global trade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

