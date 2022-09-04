Original title: China‘s service trade scale ranks second in the world for eight consecutive years

Our reporter Chen Xuening

In 2022, the Shougang Park exhibition area of ​​the Service Trade Fair will be launched.

Photo by our reporter Wu Yibin

Accelerate the construction of a new development pattern with high-level opening up. On the afternoon of September 1, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services Forum on New Trends in the Opening and Development of Service Trade was held at the National Convention Center. Wang Shouwen, international trade negotiator and vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, introduced in his keynote speech that last year, my country took the lead among the world‘s major economies to overcome the impact of the epidemic and achieved rapid growth in the service industry. The scale reached a record high and achieved a good start in the “14th Five-Year Plan”.

Service trade shows resilience under the epidemic

At present, the global service trade has developed tortuously under the impact of the epidemic, and it still shows great resilience.

Wang Shouwen said that the epidemic has affected the development of some cross-border service trade, but at the same time, it has also spawned a large number of new technologies, new formats, new scenarios, and new models, which have stimulated new potential and vitality of service trade. Its position in the industrial chain and value chain is becoming more and more important.

Statistics show that the service industry has become a pillar industry of the global economy, accounting for 65% of the global GDP. Two-thirds of the employment in developing countries and four-fifths of employment in developed countries come from the service industry. He believes that the vigorous development of China‘s service trade is due to the continuous expansion and opening of the service industry, and the development and opening of China‘s service industry has also made important contributions to the world economy.

Talking about the development of China‘s trade in services, Wang Anshun, deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that in the past ten years, China‘s service trade has grown by an average of 6.1%, which is about twice the global average growth rate. second. “I think China‘s service trade development has great potential and many opportunities.” Wang Anshun introduced that with the approval of the State Council, my country’s service trade innovation and development pilot areas have been expanded from 15 to 28, and all localities have vigorously promoted institutional innovation and actively seized Opportunities for the development of trade in services. “Whether it is supported by the development of the service industry or driven by the upgrading of consumer demand, there is huge room for growth in China‘s service trade.”

Promote the orderly and safe flow of data across borders

From the perspective of global development, trade in services has shown a rapid growth trend, and digital technology is more widely used. The knowledge-intensive trade in services driven by digital technology has become an innovation highland and an important place for cooperation among countries around the world.

In the keynote speech, Long Guoqiang, deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, proposed to accelerate the development of service trade, especially digital service trade, so that data, a new factor of production, can flow as freely and conveniently as possible, especially across borders. In this process, it is necessary to coordinate the relationship between data flow and security supervision, and strengthen theoretical research on the digital economy and digital trade.

Long Guoqiang also said that it is necessary to actively promote the formulation of international digital trade rules. “If you do a good job of cross-border data flow, you can keep up with the development of the global digital economy; if you don’t do it well, it may become a data island and become outdated in the development of the global digital economy. We must not miss the historic nature of the digital information society. opportunity.”

“Reinvigorating international cooperation is the best way to solve the biggest challenge of the global economy, which is closely related to trade in services.” Steven Barnett, chief representative of the International Monetary Fund in China, said that a strong and healthy global economy requires a new The spirit of multilateral cooperation, multilateral cooperation is also a key factor in promoting trade in services.

Sing the “Voice of China” of high-level opening to the outside world

At the forum, the “China Service Trade Development Report 2021″ was released. The report comprehensively summarizes the development achievements of China‘s trade in services in 2021, analyzes the opportunities and challenges faced, introduces the development of trade in services in key areas, and selects and compiles some cases and practices of comprehensively deepening the pilot projects of innovative development of trade in services. Concentrated presentation.

“Entering the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ period, the development of China‘s service trade is faced with three major opportunities of digitalization, high-level opening up and super-large-scale markets. At the same time, it is also faced with uncertain factors such as repeated domestic and foreign epidemics, slowing external demand, and profound and complex changes in the development environment. It is necessary to maintain strategic focus, firmly seize opportunities, actively respond to challenges, and promote the high-quality development of trade in services.” said Wang Dongtang, director of the Department of Trade in Services of the Ministry of Commerce.

China‘s digital trade is developing rapidly, and the “Digital Trade Development and Cooperation Report 2022” was released at the same time. Data show that in 2021, the total value of China‘s digital service imports and exports will reach US$359.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of more than 22%; the net export of digital services will reach US$30 billion, a year-on-year increase of more than 100%. The report recommends that, in the face of major opportunities for digital trade development and challenges to rule governance, all countries in the world should adhere to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, equal cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, strengthen the docking of digital trade policies, improve trade facilitation, and jointly unite the international community that promotes the development of digital trade. Consensus, forge universally accepted and effective digital trade rules, and promote the development of an open world economy.

