China Criticizes Actions of Israel in Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has criticized Israel’s actions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that they go beyond the scope of self-defense. During a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal on October 14, Wang Yi urged Israel to listen to the calls of the international community and the United Nations Secretary-General to cease its collective attacks on the people of Gaza. He further stated that the fundamental reason for the conflict is the long-standing disregard for the Palestinian people’s right to statehood, survival, and return. Wang Yi emphasized China‘s support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the territories of Palestine and Israel before 1967.

The Chinese Foreign Minister’s comments come at a time when China‘s international influence is increasing, and there are growing calls for China to take a stance in international conflicts. Both Israel and the United States had hoped for China to condemn Hamas’s attack, but China has maintained a relatively neutral position. This marks the first public criticism of Israel by the Chinese government.

The relationship between China and Palestine has been described as politically warm but economically cold. While China has supported the Palestinian national resistance movement and recognized the State of Palestine, economic ties between the two countries remain limited. In contrast, political exchanges between China and Palestine are frequent, with Chinese officials visiting Palestine and Palestinian officials visiting China regularly.

On the other hand, China‘s relationship with Israel is politically distant but economically and culturally vibrant. Israel recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1950, making it the first country in the Middle East to do so. The two countries established formal diplomatic relations in 1992 and have since strengthened cooperation in various sectors, including trade, technology, and culture. China is Israel’s largest trading partner in Asia.

Experts believe that the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will have both positive and negative impacts on China. While it may damage the global environment and the external political and economic environment, China has the opportunity to attract more capital and business if it can maintain a peaceful and secure environment.

China‘s criticism of Israel’s actions in the conflict underscores its stance on Palestine and Israel’s historical evolution. Wang Yi emphasizes the importance of a “two-state solution” for achieving peace and security in the Middle East and calls for the resumption of peace talks. China‘s increasing international influence and its role in resolving international conflicts will continue to shape its stance on Palestine and Israel.

