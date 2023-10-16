China’s State Council Releases ‘Opinions’ to Drive Inner Mongolia’s High-Quality Development and Modernization

Inner Mongolia to Accelerate High-Quality Development, Says Chinese Government

In a recent announcement, the Chinese Government revealed its plan to promote the high-quality development of Inner Mongolia. The State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting Inner Mongolia’s High-quality Development and Strive to Write a New Chapter of Chinese Modernization.” These opinions aim to accelerate the optimization and upgrading of the region’s industrial structure, as reported by the Securities Times website.

One of the key proposals in the document is to vigorously promote new industrialization and support the cultivation and development of advanced manufacturing clusters in Inner Mongolia. This move is expected to boost the technological transformation of energy conservation, pollution reduction, and carbon reduction in industries such as steel, nonferrous metals, and building materials.

Furthermore, the opinions suggest extending the industrial chain of coal coke chemical industry, chlor-alkali chemical industry, and fluorosilicon chemical industry. The optimization and reorganization of companies in fields like ferroalloy and coking are also encouraged as part of the plan.

The development of modern equipment manufacturing industries, including photovoltaic manufacturing and wind turbine manufacturing, will be expedited. Additionally, the government aims to accelerate the progress of new material technologies such as electronic-grade crystalline silicon and special alloys.

The State Council also supports the deployment of national defense science and technology industry projects in Inner Mongolia. This initiative is expected to stimulate the development of the civil aviation industry. Furthermore, the opinions emphasize the promotion of traditional Chinese medicine (Mongolian medicine), raw materials, and other pharmaceutical industries.

It is important to note that the content mentioned in this article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, as stated by the Securities Times. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Overall, the Chinese Government’s plan to promote the high-quality development of Inner Mongolia is expected to bring significant advancements in various sectors, fostering economic growth and modernization in the region.

