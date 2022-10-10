Home News China’s tallest tree of 83.4 meters is equivalent to a 28-story building: still growing healthily – Scientific Exploration – cnBeta.COM
News

China’s tallest tree of 83.4 meters is equivalent to a 28-story building: still growing healthily – Scientific Exploration – cnBeta.COM

by admin
China’s tallest tree of 83.4 meters is equivalent to a 28-story building: still growing healthily – Scientific Exploration – cnBeta.COM

Do you know which is the tallest tree in the country? According to CCTV News, today (October 9), the China Giant Tree Scientific Expedition Team released data:At present, the exact height of Yunnan Huangguo fir, the tallest tree in China, is 83.4 meters, which is equivalent to a 28-story building.According to the survey of tree climbing collection, more than 50 species of higher plants were found on the tallest tree in China, including climbing plants, epiphytes, parasitic plants, etc., creating a new record of climbing survey and collection of giant trees in China.

According to popular science from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, trees with a height of more than 70 meters are called giant trees by scientists. The protagonist of this time, the yellow fruit fir Yunnan, is a species with a lower altitude distribution in the genus Fir. It is suitable for the valley area of ​​2100-3000 meters above sea level.

For the measurement, this time, a survey method combining direct tree-climbing measurement and drone assistance was used.

In addition, the tree’s diameter at breast height is 207 cm, and the tree age is around 380 years old.The giant tree is currently in the middle of its life cycle, with new shoots sprouting from the top of the tree, normal fruiting, and still in a healthy growth stage.

See also  Musk says China's economy will be two or three times the size of the US, some very powerful companies will emerge - People - Elon Musk

You may also like

Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party...

Civil protection, 44 new volunteers trained

Dear life, boom of “save wallet” apps: how...

Many colleges and universities in Shanghai have been...

New Government: from formation to settlement, all the...

Tracks announced!7 new cases of infection in Xi’an,...

Slips during an excursion on Monte Baldo: serious...

3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new...

Weather forecast, heavy rains in the Central South...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy