Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay Concludes Successfully with Tennis Star Wu Yibing as Final Torchbearer

Hangzhou, China – On September 20, the highly anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay came to an end after 13 eventful days. The relay, which involved an impressive 2,022 torchbearers, was deemed a complete success. Wu Yibing, a prominent Chinese tennis player, had the honor of completing the final leg as the torchbearer.

The torch handover between Wu Yibing and Jiang Lijuan was a moment of great significance. As the two torchbearers exchanged the flame, the excitement among spectators was palpable. The magical moment was captured by Xinhua News Agency and will forever be etched in the memories of those who witnessed it.

The torch relay kicked off on September 8 with a grand launching ceremony held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Over the following days, the relay spanned across 10 districts and cities in Zhejiang Province, including Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua, and Quzhou. The torchbearers consisted of exceptional athletes, coaches, and other sports workers, as well as individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Hangzhou Asian Games. The relay covered a total distance of 110.11 kilometers, showcasing the spirit of unity and excellence.

The grand finale of the torch relay marked another historic moment for the Hangzhou Asian Games. On the evening of September 23, the Asian Games fire, collected from the ruins of the ancient Liangzhu City, will light the main torch at the opening ceremony. Additionally, the Hangzhou Asian Games will hold the first-ever digital lighting ceremony in the history of the Asian Games. The digital torchbearers, along with the Asian Games torchbearers, will come together to illuminate the main torch tower of the Asian Games, utilizing the innovative digital city method. This initiative aims to uphold the Olympic spirit and convey a vision of unity and progress for Asia and humanity.

Sports has always served as a common thread that strengthens friendships among people. Building upon the success of the streamlined, safe, and splendid Chengdu Universiade, the Chinese government and people have unwavering confidence in hosting an extraordinary Asian Games in Hangzhou. In a statement made in August 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his optimism about the forthcoming Asian Games, emphasizing the power of sport in fostering international relationships.

As the countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games continues, anticipation and excitement are building. The event is set to leave a lasting legacy, showcasing the cultural richness of Hangzhou and uniting participants and spectators from across Asia. With the flame now passed on to the host city, Hangzhou, the stage is set for a truly memorable and inspiring Asian Games.

